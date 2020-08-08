In less than 90 days, voters will choose America’s president for the next four years.
The general election on Nov. 3, pits incumbent President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. The ballot will also include local candidates and initiatives.
The News-Review asked readers about their expectations concerning the election. Several residents, when asked to share their thoughts over the phone, declined to speak about it entirely. One said she just wanted the election to be over.
People who did want to share their opinions described different anxieties. For everyone, whether they support Trump, Biden, or neither, Nov. 3 marks the end of a nerve-wracking campaign season.
Roseburg resident Carl Haskin said his main concerns are “law and order,” China policy and reopening the economy.
“Trump, all the way,” Haskin said. “I’m thankful to be living in a great state, a great country, and I want to keep it that way.”
In the 2016 presidential election, 64.61% of the overall vote in Douglas County went to Trump, and 26.34% went to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Around 9% of votes went to third-party candidates and write-ins. Overall, the turnout for registered voters was 75.94%.
Between elections, Precinct Committee Persons —who are elected in the major political parties— work to increase turnout, provide voters with information and promote their candidates.
John Aschim of Oakland is a precinct committee person for the Democratic Party, and said he is closely following local campaigns while working to get yard signs out before the election. Having supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy during the primary, Aschim now fully backs Biden.
“I think he’s willing to work toward policies that will help the working men and women in this nation,” Aschim said. “And a personal issue is that he is pro-union, and I am a union carpenter and I support the candidates who support my ability to collectively bargain and organize.”
For local elections, voters will have to wait until at least the registration deadline on Aug. 25 for the full list of ballot measures and candidates that will be in the Voter’s Pamphlet.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said that the May election went well — despite COVID-19 restrictions — with the majority of ballot drop-off locations remaining open. He said the preparations for November are on track.
Sutherlin resident Emily Blakely is a precinct committee person for the Republican Party. She said that COVID-19 has changed things but, having observed all phases of the local election process, she has faith in the system.
“Oregon has the mail-in process down, so I think we’re okay as far as that goes, but what’s happening in other states, I really feel for the people in charge of those areas,” Blakely said. “They have a huge challenge ahead of them.”
Shirley Cairns, Democrat and precinct committee person in Oakland, said that her main role is to ensure voting access for people in Douglas County. The deadline to register to vote in the Oregon general election is Oct. 13.
“I think all citizens should exercise their voting rights, rather than just a select few,” Cairns said. “I think it has very high stakes, and I think it’s a very abnormal election.”
