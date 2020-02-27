The Engineering Division of the Douglas County Public Works Department will host an open house for Green area residents at 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the Green Elementary School cafeteria, 4498 Carnes Road, Roseburg, to discuss the construction on Carnes Road, between Oregon Hwy 42 and Happy Valley Road.
The roadway safety rehabilitation project is slated to begin in May and continue until December.
Representatives with Douglas County Public Works, as well as project consultants David Evans and Associates, Inc., will discuss the details of the project, including protected bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides of the roadways, a flashing pedestrian beacon with refuge island at existing crossing near the school, existing intersection crossing enhancements, storm sewer system improvements and a new asphalt wearing surface.
Any inquiries regarding this project may be directed via mail to Joshua Heacock, PLS Division Manager, Douglas County Public Works, Engineering Division, Douglas County Courthouse, Room 304, 1036 SE Douglas Avenue, Roseburg, Oregon 97470; via phone at 541-440-4481 or by emailing joheacoc@co.douglas.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.