Prosecutors in New York unsealed a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday, alleging that former President Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to silence claims that he feared would be harmful to his candidacy.
Nearly 3,000 miles away, citizens in Roseburg had a variety of reactions to the arraignment in Manhattan, which marked the first time in U.S. history that a former president has faced a judge in his own criminal prosecution. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts.
The charges arose from a series of checks that Trump or his company wrote during the presidential campaign to his lawyer and fixer for his role in making a payment to a porn actor who alleged an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.
The News-Review asked residents for their thoughts on the historic arrest.
"Considering the way the political situation in this country has been going for the last 16 years, and how much it seems the Democratic party has been fighting to eliminate Donald Trump, since even before he was elected president, this just seems to me as if it's a highly falsified representation of greed and deceit by politicians," said Harv O'Deah. "Who are only supposed to be earning per diem payment, when they are actually working."
Reanna Davis said, "Well I have to say, if he's [Trump] planning on running for president, he probably shouldn't have done that, I'm just saying."
"He was a good president, but since he did all that, it should have its consequences," said Robert Booth. "If he could just come back and try doing what he did for us; food-wise, gas prices, that would be better. But with his consequences of going on his vacations and stuff, and of course, that's what presidents do, but they just need to look out for more of the middle class."
Booth said that he would still vote for Trump if he ran again, because of the current rise in costs for gas and food.
"I think people should be held accountable," a man waiting at a bus stop said. "You shouldn't be able to get away with this stuff for 50 years."
The man requested to remain anonymous, because, he said, "I have to live in this town."
"When I registered across the street [the Douglas County Democratic Headquarters], the lady asked if I wanted a poster," the man said. "I said, 'I'm not trying to get killed, give me a button.'"
"It's not surprising," said Salvador Cabanas, who was sitting outside a Roseburg bar. "In order to stay relevant, or above, you have to do things people don't like."
The next court date for the case is Dec. 4, though it is not clear if Trump will be required to appear.
The case centers on payoffs to two women, including porn star Stormy Daniels, who said they had extramarital sexual encounters with him years earlier, as well as to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged the former president had out of of wedlock. Trump has long denied all these allegations.
"It’s not just about one payment. It is 34 false statements and business records that were concealing criminal conduct,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the Associated Press, when asked how the three separate alleged payments were connected.
All 34 counts against Trump are linked to a series of checks that were written to Trump’s personal lawyer and problem-solver, Michael Cohen, to reimburse him for his role in paying off Daniels. Those payments, made over 12 months, were recorded in various internal company documents as being for a legal retainer that prosecutors say didn’t exist. Cohen testified before the grand jury and is expected to be a star prosecution witness. Nine of those monthly checks were paid out of Trump’s personal accounts, but records related to them were maintained in the Trump Organization’s data system.
Trump, who was impeached twice by the U.S. House but was never convicted in the U.S. Senate, is the first former president to face criminal charges.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
