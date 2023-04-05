230405-nrr-trump-1.jpg

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime.

 Seth Wenig/AP

Prosecutors in New York unsealed a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday, alleging that former President Donald Trump conspired to illegally influence the 2016 election through a series of hush money payments designed to silence claims that he feared would be harmful to his candidacy.

