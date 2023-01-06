In his last act as sitting chair for the Douglas County Commissioner, Tin Freeman presented his State of the County address Wednesday to a room of around 25 interested and engaged audience members and county workers.
“We have a great group of elected officials,” Freeman said. “This team works to provide services to the public."
This year the commissioners made 35 proclamations, recognizing different people and organizations throughout the county.
“The campaign highlighted and paid tribute to our most valuable asset, our people," Commissioner Chris Boice said.
Special attention was shown to the different and distinct offices that make up the body of Douglas County, all of which share in the effort to maintain safety and growth while also being committed to the culture and traditions of Douglas County.
“The public is frustrated. I think this pandemic has made people angry," Freeman said. “By all accounts, the county and our staff did a great job providing services. With any organization, there is room for improvement, but when you look over the last year, we did some pretty incredible work during a really challenging time.”
Some of that work was to show support and encouragement to different community organizations through an organized effort of creating proclamations.
“The relationships between the sheriff and commissioners have allowed for a clearer understanding of the various sheriff’s office operations, our priorities and our needs, as well as the expectations and concerns of our citizens,” said Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin. “This Board of Commissioners is responsive and supportive of the sheriff’s office and our public safety mission by providing the Sheriff with an adequate budget and staffing levels, which directly affects our ability to serve the citizens and visitors of Douglas County and to keep them safe."
Freeman did express some challenges that face Douglas County, including state laws being passed that were unpopular with the citizens of Douglas County.
“Sometimes Oregon Legislature passes laws that can run contrary to the way the people of Douglas County think things should be done,” Freeman said. “Often legislation does things that cause challenges for the county.”
All three Douglas County Commissioners were up for reelection in November 2022 which caused extra stress as commissioners worked to balance their service to the community with their campaigns.
“This is the first time in the county, and maybe the state that all the commissioners came up for election at the same time,” Freeman said.
With a new governor, recently redrawn district maps and newly elected state and federal legislators, in addition to the normal tasks associated with running a county, the Douglas County commissioners will continue their work under a newly elected chair.
“I look forward to seeing a number of projects come to fruition, continue to progress and start in 2023,” said Chair Tom Kress.
