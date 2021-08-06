The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported a two-day total of 182 new cases of COVID-19 in its Friday report.
On Thursday, 74 people were reported with new cases Thursday, followed by 108 new cases Friday. Thirty-one county residents are hospitalized, 27 locally and four out of the area.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said that the recent surge in COVID-19 is not likely to end anytime soon.
"Unfortunately, I do not think we have seen the full impact of this surge yet," Dannenhoffer said in Friday's media release. "The rampant surges are so unnecessary, and getting out of control."
Douglas County has an abundance of vaccines available between the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and there is ample access for unvaccinated residents who wish to receive the shot.
"We know that the COVID-19 vaccines are still showing to be the most effective prevention measure for slowing the spread of COVID-19, being hospitalized for COVID-19 or dying from a COVID-19 infection, even with the newer variants," Dannenhoffer said.
Local health officials are reportedly seeing a vast increase in young people requiring hospital care due to the illness. In June 2020, the average age of county residents requiring hospitalization was 86. Since this past June, that average had dropped to 47, with nearly 40% of those cases being younger than 30.
"There are many possible explanations (for the increase in younger cases), but one that stands out to me is that most of the young hospitalized COVID-19 patients are not vaccinated, and we know that vaccine uptake has been higher in older generations," Dannenhoffer said.
As of Friday, the Douglas Public Health Network was monitoring 640 county residents in isolation with positive test results, an increase of 219 since Monday. There are an additional 410 potential contacts who are in quarantine.
The Douglas County Tiger Team continues to offer free vaccinations to anyone age 18 or older at the Douglas County Fair through Saturday. Aviva Health has a vaccination center 4221 NE Stephens St., Roseburg, open to anyone age 12 and older.
Additionally, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians has two available drive-thru clinics at 2371 NE Stephens St., Roseburg and 480 Wartahoo Lane in Canyonville. The tribe offers the Moderna vaccine Monday-Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What can we do?
1. Get vaccinated, and cool your jets until the protection kicks in.
2. Wear masks around other people again, especially if you think you might have it or you've been around others who were affected. For this to work, everyone should be expected to mask up.
It can't be wished away or cursed away -- we simply need to do the simple things that common sense dictates.
From what I've read, this delta variant is MUCH more transmittable because it generates more virus particles than previous variants and less particles are needed to become infected. Granted masks may have been effective for the alpha variant, how do we know masks even work for this new variant? There hasn't been any studies I've heard about.
My wife and I have always wore a mask until we did our part and were vaccinated. I'm at the point where I don't feel I should be forced to wear a mask because others in our community didn't do their part and my risk of death is low. Convince me otherwise.
I read in the Oregonian that one in five of people infected with delta had been vaccinated.
I'll need more than that. And I'm not sure what that has to do with wearing masks. What if it turns out all of the vaccinated infected were wearing masks? I'd like to understand how effective masks are in preventing delta. I'd like to understand the science. Just because masks may have been effective in preventing alpha doesn't necessarily mean masks will likewise be effective against delta. Convince me otherwise.
Your body, your life, your choice. Not my job to persuade you to wear a mask.
Below is the history of Douglas County record new cases and the day they were reported. I’ve also indicated the date our County Commissioners disbanded the County Covid Response Team and stopped issuing daily press releases indicating new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. This happened 10 days after Oregon’s Governor delegated Covid restriction control to individual County Commissioners.
DATE------------------CASES
November 17--------37
November 21--------38
February 4------------44
July 9-------------------Douglas County Response Team disbanded.
July 27-----------------58
July 29-----------------66
July 31-----------------71
August 3--------------91
August 6-------------106
Our County Commissioners version of Covid restrictions is to stop talking about it in hopes it will go away. Unfortunately, the records for cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to accelerate as they keep their heads in the sand or somewhere else.
It's important to look on the bright side: two weeks from now, and a month from now, today's numbers will look a lot better.
--Just as 2021's summer's temperatures will look terrific in 2050.
A RECORD BREAKING 106 new coronavirus cases (not 108) were reported in Douglas County today by the County Commissioners Recovery Team (Response Team which was disbanded one month ago). This record has been broken 5 of the last 11 days as cases continue to surge with our County Commissioners doing nothing different in the way of Covid restrictions to stem the increase in expected deaths even though they were delegated the authority to do so by the Governor.
Douglas County has reported a mind boggling 449 new Covid Cases over the past 7-days. Yet, out County Commissioners appear willing to let people die rather than use the power they were granted to impose Covid restrictions.
There is also a record breaking 31 Douglas County resident hospitalized today even though 7 of the previous hospitalized residents have died in the past 8 days.
Though the News-Review was kind enough to publish this article today in the on-line version, most Douglas County residents who receive the paper won't find out about the surging cases, hospitalizations and deaths until the Sunday paper comes out since there is no Saturday paper. By then, most of the weekend SUPER SPREADER events like the County Fair and local music events will likely have done their damage and infected several hundred more unsuspecting residents. Expect to see increasing deaths before the end of the month. Totally avoidable with proper leadership.
The Commissioners Recovery Team reported 736 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 655.7 today for Douglas County, which is MUCH greater than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open. These are AGAIN all new records.
The Commissioners Recovery Team reported 736 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 3,612 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 736 cases by 3,612 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 20.4% today. AGAIN, these are all new records.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a record 380 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported a RECORD 2,507 cases and 20 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 980 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 8.4% today.
Douglas County had 11% of new cases reported today in Oregon despite having less than 3% of the state's population.
My dad was diagnosed with small cell lymphoma cancer a couple years ago. Thankfully his meds proved to be highly effective and has been in remission for about 6 months now. He expressed interest in getting a covid vaccine recently. The problem is the way his meds attack and change things in his body, if he were to get a vaccine of any kind right now, it'd be wiped out before it could do any lasting help to fight off covid. He would have to be off his meds for about two weeks for a vaccine to do what it needed to do.
Being in remission his latest lab results and blood work checked out and his dr have him the green light if he wanted to try getting off his meds. After just one day as he put it his symptoms "came back with a vengeance" and you could tell he was just miserable. After three days he finally said he had enough and his dr recommended he should probably get back on his meds. After just one day of being back on them it was like a night and day difference with him.
Basically what he learned was that unless a better treatment or meds come out in the future hes probably going to be on those meds for the rest of his life and that he won't be able to get any vaccines because as long as hes on those meds he may as well be injecting himself with sugar water. Since this has all started he hasn't gone out much aside from drive thrus at pharmacies or fast food occassionally. Most grocery shopping is done with instacart. He recently turned 63 so hes not quite at the age yet where I worry that he might die in his sleep from old age like my elderly grandparents, but hes certainly not getting any younger. I wonder if the day will ever come where he'll be able to eat in a restraunt again with no fear or worry. He hasn't done that in over a year since this all started, and with the way things are, it may not be for a very long time with the direction we're heading. I blame the actions of worthless leaders like Heard and Boice for how downhill this county has gone.
sectorstar, I'm so glad your dad's medication is working and he's doing well. You tell an important story here of why it's important for all of us who can get vaccinated should get vaccinated. We have family, friends, neighbors and strangers around us with serious medical conditions that means they have no immunity. We need to care about the people we don't even know. I hope your dad's recovery from lymphoma continues smoothly.
