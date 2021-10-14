Four Douglas County residents have reportedly died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll in the county to 240.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported Wednesday that three of those who died were unvaccinated. Oregon Vital Records notified the county of one of the deaths, which actually occurred Sept. 18.
There were 88 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, including 42 Tuesday and 46 Friday. There have been 11,725 total positive coronavirus cases in Douglas County.
Forty-one county residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday, including 29 locally. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, six patients were in the intensive care unit while five others were in the progressive care unit.
The recovery team also announced that a new traveling vaccination clinic is up and running in the vacant parking lot near the intersection of Northeast Fowler Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard.
The clinic operates from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily and will continue through Oct. 22 before transferring to Reedsport to serve coastal residents.
There is no pre-registration for the drive-thru clinic, which is providing services to anyone age 12 or older. Anyone age 12-14 must have permission from a parent or guardian to receive services at the clinic.
First and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available, as well as the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Pfizer third "booster" doses will also be provided.
The drive-thru clinic also provides COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction — better known as PCR — testing to detect traces of the coronavirus. This is not a rapid test, and patients can expect to get results within three or four days after being tested.
Flu shots are also available.
For more information, contact the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
WEEKLY OUTBREAK REPORT
There was plenty of good news for Douglas County when the Oregon Health Authority released its weekly outbreak report Wednesday.
The report, which covers senior care and assisted and congregated living facilities, workplaces, childcare and K-12 schools, showed only one significant jump in COVID-19 cases from last week's report.
According to the health authority, Chantele's Loving Touch Memory Care in Sutherlin had 19 new positive COVID-19 cases — raising its total to 47 since an outbreak was first reported Aug. 25 — as well as two COVID-19-related deaths.
No other Douglas County senior care, assisted living or congregate living facility reported new cases over the past week, according to the health authority.
Only three new cases total were reported for Douglas County workplaces, with Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Plywood adding two cases for a total of 46 and Harbor Wholesale adding one for a total of 17. All other Douglas County workplaces on the "active outbreak" list saw no new cases, while four — Costco Wholesale in Roseburg, Wildlife Safari in Winston, C&D Lumber in Riddle and Umpqua Valley Ambulance Service — were transitioned to the health authority's "resolved" list.
The only active K-12 outbreaks reported by the health authority were at Milo Adventist Academy (34 total cases) and South Umpqua High School (six).
