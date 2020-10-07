The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported four new positive test results and two presumptive cases in its Wednesday report, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the county to 268.
The six new cases means the county has had 16 new positive test results since Saturday.
Three Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, two locally and one outside of the county. There have been four Douglas County deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In its Wednesday report, the Oregon Health Authority reported 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases, and two additional deaths.
The 305 new confirmed and presumptive cases brings Oregon's total case count to 35,634 residents.
The two deaths both were recorded on Oct. 5: an 86-year-old Washington County man and a 69-year-old Deschutes County woman. Both had underlying health conditions. Oregon has now lost 583 residents to the coronavirus.
A total of 119 Oregonians were under medical care as of Wednesday, as opposed to 143 at the same time last week.
A "workplace outbreak" constitutes five either positive or presumptive COVID-19 cases, and can include employees, household members and others who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
(4) comments
According to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report (below link) issued today, Mercy Medical Center’s most recent workplace outbreak reported 5 more coronavirus cases among employees and staff since its second workplace outbreak was first reported by the News-Review on September 30, bringing its total cases to 10. The Mercy Medical Center workplace outbreak’s first case tested positive on September 23 and its tenth case tested positive on September 29. One day later on September 30, Mercy’s Facebook page said they only had 5 cases even though they knew they had 10 cases. Even today, Mercy’s Facebook page says they only had 5 cases. In reality, Mercy has had 20 total cases between the two workplace outbreaks it has had. So much for transparency.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-10-07-FINAL.pdf
According to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report (below link) issued today, Roseburg Forest Product’s workplace outbreak reported 1 more coronavirus case on September 29, bringing its total cases to 6. The Roseburg Forest Products workplace outbreak was first reported by the News-Review on September 30 even though their first positives test result was received on September 11 and the fifth positive test result was received on September 16. This means our Douglas County Commissioners knew about this workplace outbreak for a MINIMUM of 14 days without notifying the RFP workers or the public.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-10-07-FINAL.pdf
The Oregon Health Authority reported coronavirus cases for each Douglas County zip codes as of October 4 (below link). It appears the OHA report is inaccurate. Douglas County reported a total of 256 cases on October 4. The below zip codes only add up to 239 cases. There is no indication which counties have the 17 missing coronavirus cases.
I’d like to point out that Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Dannenhoffer supported re-opening Douglas High School and was quoted in an October 5 News-Review article, one day after OHA’s report came out, claiming, "there are no COVID-19 cases in the zip codes served by the school district." Douglas High School’s zip code is 97496 which has reported 12 coronavirus cases, 6 of which occurred SINCE September 27. So much for honesty.
97417: 9
97435: 9
97457: 27
97462: 13
97467: 9
97469: 9
97470: 41
97471: 61
97479: 49
97496: 12
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-10-07-FINAL.pdf
Sutherlin East Elementary School reported 1 new coronavirus case since first reported last week, bringing its total number of cases to 2. According to the Oregon Health Authority weekly report (below link) issued today, both children tested positive on September 24. The school did not notify parents of children in the same cohorts as the children who tested positive until September 27, three days later. Either the Douglas County Public Health Network withheld the information from the School for 3 days or the School sat on the information for 3 days before notifying the parents.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/COVID-19-Weekly-Report-2020-10-07-FINAL.pd
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.