Seven more Douglas County residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19, the county’s response team reported Wednesday.
There were five deaths reported to the county Tuesday and two Wednesday, raising the county’s death toll to 229 since the start of the pandemic. Four of those who died, ranging from ages 64 to 77, were not vaccinated. The remaining three, all in their 80s, were fully vaccinated.
The county reported 61 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 59 Wednesday. Forty-six county residents were hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, 27 locally and 19 out of the area, including one who has been transferred out-of-state for specialized care. Of those hospitalized, 43 were reportedly not fully vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 12 patients were on ventilators as of Wednesday, while eight were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. There were nine COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit and two in the progressive care unit. Of all patients currently being cared for at Mercy, 24% are COVID-19 positive cases.
As COVID-19 cases have continued to climb, there has been moderately good news in Douglas County, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report released Wednesday.
Among senior care and congregate living facilities, three — Timber Town Living in Sutherlin, Brookdale Senior Living in Roseburg and the Roseburg VA River House — have been temporarily moved to the authority’s “resolved” list, meaning each of those facilities has gone 28 days without a new reported positive COVID-19 case. After 28 days with no further new cases, those three facilities, as well as any other “resolved” case, would be removed from the list.
Among the active cases in such facilities, Riverview Terrace had five new reported cases for a total of nine, Chantele’s Loving Touch Memory Care in Sutherlin had three new cases for a total of 28, Rose Haven Nursing Center in Roseburg had three new cases for a total of 24, and Ashley Manor in Roseburg added two cases for a total of seven.
Two Douglas County businesses — Kowloon Restaurant and Evergreen Medical Center, both in Roseburg — have been transitioned to the “resolved” list.
Active cases and Douglas County workplaces included:
- Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Plywood, two new cases, 44 total (most recent reported Sept. 30)
- Roseburg Forest Products Riddle Engineered Wood, no new, 42 total (Sept. 21)
- Costco Wholesale in Roseburg, one new, 27 total (Sept. 11)
- Orenco Systems, Sutherlin, no new, 23 total (Sept. 21)
- Walmart in Roseburg, no new, 18 total (Sept. 22)
- Harbor Wholesale in Roseburg, three new, 16 total (Sept. 23)
- Caddock Electronics in Glide, one new, 15 total (Sept. 25)
- Fred Meyer in Roseburg, two new, 13 total (Sept. 27)
- Umpqua Dairy in Roseburg, no new, 11 total (Sept. 17)
- Wildlife Safari in Winston, no new, 10 total (Sept. 12)
- Sherm’s Thunderbird in Roseburg, no new, nine total (Sept. 22)
C&D Lumber in Riddle, no new, eight total (Sept. 8)
- Umpqua Valley Ambulance Service, no new, eight total (Sept. 16)
Among Douglas County’s K-12 schools, a total of 40 have appeared on the health authority’s list since Sept. 9, but only two are considered “active” by the Oregon Health Authority. Combining students, staff and volunteers, Milo Adventist Academy has reported a total of 34 cases, while South Umpqua High School reportedly had six new cases as of Sept. 29.
So it's 60/40 as to whether or not the vaccines work, eh?
Mrs. Briggs,
As usual, you math is off. 124 Douglas County residents have died since August 20 (49 days ago), when the Douglas County Public Health Network began reporting the vaccination status of residents who died of Covid. Below are the vaccination statistics for those 124 Douglas County Covid deaths, not including an infant who died on September 6.
--------------------------------------------------------Average
-------------------------Number--------%------------Age
Fully Vaccinated------18----------14.6%--------76.6
Not Vaccinated-------105---------85.4%--------67.2
For the month of September, the Douglas County Commissioners reported 91% of the 81 people who died were not fully vaccinated. Wretched knows that. Such an malignant move to twist two days stats to make a false point. People are dying.
No, Wretched722, no. As I've written on these pages, there is a simple formula for efficacy, and there is a seeming paradox that is a trap for the unwary and the malicious: As vaccination rates rise, a higher and higher proportion of people with disease will be among the vaccinated.
Here is what I wrote, and what I've addressed to you in particular, in my futile efforts to combat adamantine, mulish ignorance:
Vaccines work. Math works, in life, medicine, baseball, the known universe.
Imagine a county rather like Douglas County: 100,000 people eligible for COVID vaccine; half unvaccinated, half vaccinated.
What would people hospitalized with COVID look like if the vaccine were utterly ineffective? Simple: half the patients were vaccinated, half unvaccinated. (Apparent paradox below*)
What did we see, as of Aug. 20?: 55 patients unvaccinated, and six vaccinated.
So, how effective was the vaccine at keeping people from being hospitalized? There's a simple formula for that: VE=((ARU-ARV)/ARU)/ARU, where VE=Vaccine efficacy, ARU=Attack rate unvaccinated people, ARV=Attack rate vaccinated people.
Plugging in Douglas numbers, ((55/50,000)-(6/50,000)/(55//50,000)=.89=89% vaccine effectiveness keeping people out of hospital.
Eighty-nine percent effective.
Imagine you're a baseball manager with a designated hitter, batting average .890 — more than twice as good as Ty Cobb's lifetime .366. Would you decline to use that DH because he's effective "only" 89% of the time? Not if you understand simple math.
((Nerds only: calculation above assumes hospital stays are of similar length among vaccinated and unvaccinated, ignores subgroup analysis by age, SES, etc., but is a useful tool. Other confounders: mask wearing, other measures differ between the vaccinated and unvaccinated; early vaccinated populations are different from later populations. And so on--enough confounders and caveats to keep epidemiologists and their computers busy; but right now, the numbers across the country indicate about 85-90% efficacy at keeping people out of hospital, and 90-95% at keeping people alive.))
*Apparent (but not real) paradox: in a population 100% vaccinated with a 99% effective vaccine, every hospitalized patient will have been vaccinated, and that "paradox" will be used by deniers. But it's just math. As immunization rates go up, so does the proportion of the vaccinated in hospital. Check out the links. (subsequent post, because links sometimes result in deletion)
And get vaccinated. Because, math. And life.
Links I promised:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/how-they-work.html
https://morrissharp.substack.com/people/18250011-morris-sharp
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/08/21/how-unvaccinated-pandemic-threaten-everyones-health/
Since Mikey and Joey are the only ones commenting maybe they should text or email their comment to each other and spare the rest of us their blather.
I read Mike and CitizenJoe every day, even when I don't comment. I read you, too, Scomo. What's with the childish nicknames and snark?
Leana Wen has a very nice column in the Washington Post today, "Here’s what it will take to end the covid-19 pandemic" Link in follow-up comment, since links seem to get my comments deleted now and again. But you have a google-machine, right?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/10/06/what-it-will-take-end-covid-19-pandemic-leana-wen/
Douglas County's reporting of 7 Covid deaths today means Douglas County has now passed Jefferson County to become the 4th highest County in Oregon for per capita Covid deaths. Only Harney, Mahleur and Josephine Counties have more per capita deaths than Douglas County’s 204 Covid deaths per 100,000 residents.
Only 3 months ago, Douglas County was in 31st place for most per capita deaths in Oregon. Today we are 4th. Douglas County has over twice as many per capita Covid deaths than the Oregon average.
Douglas County Commissioners must rightfully be feeling the heat from all of the Covid deaths in our County and are grasping for any way to change their “do nothing” narrative.
On September 15, Douglas County Commissioners reported 11 Covid deaths. That same day, those same Commissioners issued a separate press release (below link) announcing Commissioner Boice’s “delivery prowess” for delivering 250,000 face masks donated by companies to outlet centers throughout Douglas County.
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/20171/09-15-21-Commissioners-Receive-PPE-from-SOWIB
And here we go again. 7 more Covid deaths were reported in Douglas County today. Approximately 1/3 of today's Covid press release reporting those 7 deaths was dedicated to the announcement of yet again another delivery of 50,000 donated face masks to outlet centers throughout Douglas County. But that wasn’t enough. In addition, the Commissioners issued another separate press release (below link) today again patting Commissioner Boice on the back for making sure masks donated by other companies got to County outlet centers.
https://files.constantcontact.com/16459d00701/a80cc383-5d92-4886-b4a6-17e4833c583b.pdf
Douglas County is quickly approaching the distinction of being the Covid death capital of Oregon. And this comes barely 3 months after our Commissioners demanded and were granted Covid restriction control from the Governor on June 30. Our Commissioners were granted control because they claimed to know better than the Governor how to control Covid in Douglas County. That was 145 deaths ago.
There have been 145 deaths since June 30 and the only new action our Commissioners can point to is assisting delivery of masks that were donated by others. And they now have the press releases to prove it.
Cases appear to be decreasing locally, nationally, and internationally (within the developed world). Deaths are a lagging indicator. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: exponential decay is our friend. Keep vaccinating, masking, distancing, and using other appropriate measures until this sucker is crushed. Keep your own R0 near zip.
Let me add: I'm not saying, "This is fine." It is horrible. At this point in time most of those deaths were utterly avoidable; so are almost all of the Covid deaths to come. Things are getting better, but we are a long way from saying, "This is fine," except to express how Hadean these times have been.
https://www.theverge.com/2016/5/5/11592622/this-is-fine-meme-comic
