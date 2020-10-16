The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported seven new positive test results of the coronavirus in its Friday update.
Friday's announcement brings the county's total positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 to 308 but, more importantly, showed an increase of 21 new cases since its report Monday.
Three county residents are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, one outside of the county, and there are 133 presumed contacts in self-quarantine, according to the Douglas Public Health Network.
The OHA reported 418 new cases Friday, and announced six more deaths, raising the state's number of COVID-19-related deaths to 617.
All six deaths had underlying health conditions.
The OHA has reported nearly 1,200 new cases statewide since Wednesday.
The Douglas Public Health Network held its first drive-thru flu clinic and emergency management training exercise Friday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The exercise is designed to dispense free flu vaccines to residents 6 months and older to the first 300 participants each day. Participants will be socially distanced in their vehicles during the event.
During the event, participants will be directed through the exercise with local officials and community volunteers. They will be asked to complete a brief intake form, receive a medical screening if indicated, proceed to a vaccination station for a free flu vaccine and then exit the exercise. The intake form may be completed and printed prior to arrival by using the Dispense Assist website at www.dispenseassist.net/flu.html.
A second drive-thru event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
