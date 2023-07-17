The 42nd National Veterans Wheelchair Games took place in Portland from July 4-9, welcoming athletes and spectators from across the country to compete in dozens of different events ranging from swimming and bowling to archery and softball.
Nearly one dozen Oregonians who competed in this year’s games, including two competitors from Douglas County; William Gray, of Roseburg, and Dennis Hooper, of Sutherlin.
Gray is the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s national director of the tri-state chapter and chapter vice-president. Hooper is the Paralyzed Veterans of America’s tri-state chapter secretary and southern Oregon ambassador.
Gray’s first games were in the early ‘90s and he’s been able to attend three different years as an athlete, entering in swimming, bowling, trapshooting and bocce ball over the years, bringing home previous gold medals for trapshooting. This year, he competed in trapshooting and air riles, earning a bronze medal in trapshooting. Gray said decades of experience in trapshooting helps minimize the preparation he has to do before competing.
“I’ve been doing trapshooting for quite a while —most of my life— so I didn’t do much preparation there. I just went out and shot and submitted my score,” Gray said. “I’ve been trapshooting since I was probably 15 … I enjoyed doing it and it was a good event.”
Hooper entered in a handful of events throughout the week. He started competing in 2008 and since then has missed three years of events.
His entry point into adaptive sports was skiing with Oregon Adaptive Sports, a nonprofit organization in Bend, and his additional experiences with Adventures Without Limits and Adaptive Sports Northwest provided more sporting avenues for him to explore.
Every year, he enters in slalom, bowling and archery and he cycles through competing in 9-ball pool events, table tennis and track events depending on scheduling. Hooper has a trophy case with what he estimates to be around 40 medals he’s earned at the games over the years. He took home two gold medals this year for archery and bocce ball and an additional two bronze medals in bowling and 9-ball pool.
“I’ve had better years but I’ve had worse years, too,” Hooper said. “I generally win something every year but sometimes competition is harder than other years.”
For Hooper, preparation for the next year’s games begins the week after that year’s events, crediting “never stopping or letting up” as the key for his numerous victories over the years. His dedicated work earned him the honor of handing off the torch to representatives from New Orleans, Louisiana, which will host next year’s Games.
“That was a nice way to top it off,” Hooper said. “I’m always saddened by the ending because you have to go back to your normal lives where there’s not nearly as much camaraderie or partnerships like this has.”
Nikki Hansen, Roseburg VA Health Care Systems spokesperson, attended the games and said the experience she had watching events like pickleball, softball, soccer, weightlifting and slalom was positive, exciting and uplifting.
“It was incredible getting to sit down and talk with these athletes who have been through so much through their military career and beyond and then to come out and watch them perform,” Hansen said. “They do some incredible things and it was really interesting, obviously eye-opening anytime you see anything like that.”
For Gray, the games are a chance to be a positive and supportive influence for fellow veterans.
“I want to try and be an encouragement for veterans and help them get down the road of life in a positive way,” Gray said.
Hooper said the hard work he puts into preparing for the events pays off in numerous forms.
“It’s a great ‘thank you’ from the general public supporting veterans with applause and monetary donations to local chapters and the overall love and gratitude that is expressed,” Hooper said. “You can’t match that on a daily basis but it definitely comes in handy for these once-a-year events.”
The 43rd National Veterans Wheelchair Games will be hosted in New Orleans, Louisiana, July 25-30, 2024.
