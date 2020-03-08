Health officials in Douglas County have identified a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus.
According to Bob Dannenhoffer, the county's public health officer, the affected individual is a resident and is medically stable.
The Douglas Public Health Network and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners have been engaged with multiple partners for the past month and will continue to work collaboratively, according to a joint press release sent out by Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Tamara Howell, a spokeswoman for the county. These partners include the Douglas County Emergency Manager, local hospitals, healthcare workers, emergency medical services, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages all Americans to prepare for potential effects of the coronavirus may have in their communities," said the Douglas County Commissioners in a joint statement released Sunday morning. "While the local threat is low, we, along with Dr. Dannenhoffer, would like to encourage you to be proactive in protecting yourself and your family members."
Residents can take everyday precautions to prevent the spread of many respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza by taking note of the following:
- Stay home while you are sick.
- Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough illness.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Take care of your health overall. Staying current on your vaccinations, including flu vaccine, eating well and exercising all help your body stay resilient.
-Consult the CDC's travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the US.
(1) comment
Oh joy! Now people here will start acting even stupider than they already have been this past week! I work in retail, for the last 2 weeks we've literally gone days at a time with no toilet paper instock because everyone has decided at once that toilet paper is now made in China, and beings everyone there is sick and dying that no more is going to be made, and theres going to be huge shortages so we better start hoarding it all.......when it doesn't even come from China, its all made in AMERICA! Its even more pathetic when people seriously have believed this when most of the major brands actually say "MADE IN AMERICA" on the front of the packages with U.S. flags on them! I know this a problem thats happening everywhere right now, but I'd say even more predominately in Douglas County where the average IQ and common sense level is below average from what I see interacting with people everyday at my job and peoples' logic on social media.
Even things that were commonly "made in China" hasn't been the case the last year when talks of the possible China tariffs were happening and a lot of big name companies started moving production of their products from Chinese factories to other countries such as Mexico or Vietnam for instance If you pay attention to labels of where things are made now, you see a lot of different locations now.
This is one of those times right now I'm honestly embarrassed to say I live in this city with the outright stupidity I've been seeing by most of the population here.
