Residents from all over Douglas County came out last night to discuss Senate Bill 762 and what its legislation will look like in practical application for land and business owners who find themselves within the ‘high’ or ‘extreme’ fire risk areas, according to the Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer.
“We’ve been soliciting and collecting questions, concerns, and other input since the statewide wildfire risk map was released just over a month ago. We’ve received specific feedback from nearly 2,000 Oregonians that has helped us understand the key areas of concern related to risk classification,” said Cal Mukumoto, Oregon state forester and director of the Oregon Department of Forestry. “We have a window of opportunity before the new codes go into effect to take some immediate steps toward addressing those concerns, and we will be taking full advantage of the opportunity.”
Senate Bill 762 passed with bipartisan support that will provide more than $220 million to help Oregon modernize and improve wildfire preparedness through three key strategies: creating fire-adapted communities, developing a safe and effective response, and increasing the resiliency of Oregon’s landscapes.
The Oregon Department of Forestry issued a statement at 4 p.m. Thursday, an hour a half before the meeting started, stating a withdrawal of the initial map and all notifications.
“There wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed, and deserved,” Mukumoto said. “Once this round of refinements is complete, we are planning to bring a draft of the updated map to communities for discussion and input. After another round of revisions based on local input, the map will be finalized.”
Some concern property owners expressed is the recent trend of insurance companies denying coverage to land owners living within high or extreme risk areas.
“Since we are withdrawing the initial map and notifications, the current appeals process will end and any appeals filed will become moot,” Mukumoto said. “For those who did submit an appeal, we will be reviewing the information submitted and use it to identify any additional areas where we may need to take a closer look at the data.”
Douglas County residents lobbed questions that the representatives of the Office of the State Fire Marshal were unable to answer mostly relating to insurance issues and enforcement of these new regulations.
“I want to know about enforcement, said Glendale resident Fred Hurt. “What is that going to look like?”
With the changes to the planning, code development and risk map happening just before the meeting, the State Fire Marshal representatives were left scrambling to answer questions.
“Actual implementation and investigation could be more than a year out,” said Chad Hawkins, assistant chief deputy State Fire Marshal. “We have 14 more public meetings and then we will take all that information back and develop a code. Enforcement isn’t even on the calendar at this point.”
The final code language is scheduled to be drafted and online by October 2022 but will still be open to public comment and concern.
“This was so ill-conceived and rushed,” said Christine Goodwin, state representative for House District 2, who attended the meeting. “We (the Republican caucus) have been fighting to get public input included in this legislation, I mean, the maps were not even ready.”
With everything being temporarily placed on hold — including the Wildfire Risk Map being pulled from the online website and the Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer website being revamped to discontinue the appeal process during the re-working of the assessment map — the attending community members were largely placated for the time being.
“Education over enforcement is not only our motto,” Hawkins said, “but it is a necessity with 80,000 identified residences within the risk zone and only 23 potential inspection staff.”
Some members of the community were preemptive in their efforts to stop SB 762.
Donna Torres spent time prior to the meeting placing flyers on all of the chairs advocating for Douglas County residents to email their commissioners. “We need to appeal to the commissioners to fully reject this proposal,” she said. “If the Wallowa County commissioners can do it then why can’t we.”
