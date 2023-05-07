Hundreds streamed into the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday to browse the variety of geological oddities on display at the 51st annual Gem and Mineral show, hosted by the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club.
Jay Thomas, the show’s chair, said the event brought together as many as 30 different vendors from across the West Coast.
The Douglas County Prospectors Association, a group dedicated to gold panning in the Umpqua Valley, was present at the show, offering tubs with water and dirt to allow visitors to pan for gold.
Walt Evans, the president of the association, first got interested after his brother taught him to pan for gold in Southern California.
“I found two specks in my pan the first time, and I thought somebody had gotten me the keys to Fort Knox,” Evans said. “That’s all it took, two specks and I was hooked.”
The group holds monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at the Pine Grove Community Church and holds field trips the Saturday after. Evans has found a few ounces of gold since first starting to pan for it (an ounce is worth approximately $2,000) but for him, he said, it’s not about the money.
“If I wanted to be rich, I’d change my name to Richard,” Evans said. “It’s a good way to get outdoors, get some exercise, hangout with your friends, but the gold is just the icing on the cake.”
Most vendors at the event started collecting rocks at a young age and have spent nearly all of their lives being rockhounds, as they’re known.
The Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club has a group of young rockhounds, known as juniors. Martine Malone, a 10-year-old who was present at the show, helped show rocks, minerals and gems to visitors in a booth.
“When I was in pre-school, I just picked up gravel and said it was pretty,” Martine said. She said her favorite part of being in the club was going on the field trips to find special rocks across Oregon.
Mani Pureheart, a jeweler from Bend, was selling rocks, jewelry and custom smoking pipes, some made with horns from South African Gemsbok, a large antelope, at his booth in the event. Like most of the people at the Gem and Mineral show, he had a lifelong fascination with geology, one that became both a hobby and a career.
“When I was 3 years old, I ran around the neighborhood picking up pretty rocks and sold them to my neighbors, and I’ve never stopped,” Pureheart said. “I’ve been doing it for 75 years now. I’ve always loved the rare, the unusual and the beautiful, and that’s what I specialize in.”
The Gem and Mineral show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
