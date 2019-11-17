A recent analysis said the population of Douglas County jumped by one-half percent this past year, the lowest population growth rate in Oregon for counties with populations of 100,000 or more.
Figures were based on a study from the Population Research Center at Portland State University that was released Friday. The estimates, released on the eve of the 2020 Census, spanned all of Oregon and included a time frame from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019.
The study showed Douglas County with an estimated population of 112,250, up from 111,735, for an increase of 515 people. The estimate, if accurate, would be an increase of 11,853 residents over the confirmed Douglas County population of 100,399 from the 2000 Census, the study said.
But population growth over the past year, the study says, lags behind all of Oregon’s most populated counties. Douglas County saw the smallest population jump of the state’s 10 counties of 100,000 or more people. Ranked ninth among them was Yamhill County, which saw a 0.6% increase to 108,060 for an increase of 645 people.
By percentage, the study said Morrow County’s estimated 6.7% population increase of 795 people to 12,680 residents was the state’s largest. The largest percentage increase of large counties came from Deschutes County, which jumped to an estimated 193,000 people for a 2.1% increase of 4,020 residents. Lane County added 3,760 additional residents, bringing it to 378,880.
By sheer numbers, Multnomah County’s estimated jump of 8,430 people was the state’s biggest but was only a 1% increase from the previous year’s estimate of 813,300 people.
Roseburg, the largest city in Douglas County, stayed stagnant at 24,820, the same population estimate the Portland State-based research center gave for the city the previous year. And Roseburg wasn’t alone: Yoncalla (1,070), Myrtle Creek (3,490), Drain (1,165), Riddle (1,190) and Elkton (215) were among Douglas County municipalities with 2019 population estimates matching estimates from 2018. Glendale (860) saw an estimated decrease of five residents.
Other county municipalities saw increases. Sutherlin’s estimated 8,235 residents was a 95-person jump, which was the biggest in the county, the study showed. Reedsport added 35 people to 4,215, Winston’s 5,550 residents was a 70-person increase, and Canyonville added 55 people to bring its estimated population to 1,975.
Seven of Oregon’s 36 counties saw a population decrease. Grant County lost the most residents, falling by 40 residents to 7,360.
The research center said population growth consists of two factors: a natural increase and decrease through births and deaths, and net migration.
Preliminary estimates said Oregon’s overall population grew by 41,000 residents as of July 1, resulting in a 1% increase over the previous year to 4,236,400. The research center said the state has added close to 400,000 residents since 2010.
The study also said much of the population growth over the past year came from people moving to Oregon — births to Oregon residents only outnumbered deaths by 6,000.
The estimates will be subject to official review over the next month and aren’t scheduled to be certified until Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.