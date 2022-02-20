A staple seen in every hallway and classroom since schools returned to in-person learning may soon start disappearing by the end of March.
The Oregon Health Authority announced plans earlier this month to lift the indoor mask mandate for schools by March 31, returning the ultimate choice into the hands of local school districts.
This comes after months of the divide between community members and school districts about the issue — in some cases even causing internal strife among school boards. In the most recent instance in Douglas County, more than 50 parents and students gathered outside of Glide Middle School to protest the mandate, ending with some students being sent home for failing to mask up.
Riddle and Camas Valley school districts told The News-Review that mask-wearing will be completely optional after March 31.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said he has been advocating for more local control and looks forward to less restrictions facing schools. However, he wants more clarity from state health officials about how things will operate once the mask mandate is lifted.
“There are items that still need clarification as we move forward,” Cordon said. “For instance, as masks become optional will current quarantine requirements remain in place from the state? If so, this could lead to an increased number of students missing out on in-person learning anytime there is an exposure.”
“I am confident that we will find a solution that allows us all to move forward in a positive and safe way, and we will update our families directly on next steps,” Cordon said.
Yoncalla Public Schools will base its final decision on how parents, staff and students feel. The district plans to release a survey to get a better idea of what the community wants. Once the district compiles results, it will make an announcement, Superintendent Brian Berry said.
“We are anticipating that the majority of parents, students and staff are going to want to go masks optional,” Berry said. “If that is the majority, that is what we will be doing.”
The News-Review was unable to reach other school districts in the county for comment. However, in social media posts, Sutherlin, Winston-Dillard and South Umpqua districts said they will provide additional information once updates from state health officials have been reviewed.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
