DOUGLAS COUNTY
Search and rescue looking for new volunteers
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is looking for new volunteers.
The sheriff’s office will be holding a recruitment meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office at 1134 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg. The team is accepting any volunteers age 17 or older.
Wednesday’s meeting will cover a variety of topics, including various teams one can volunteer with and the requirements to become certified.
For more information, contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brad O’Dell at 541-440-4464 or the administrative office at 541-957-4778.
