DOUGLAS COUNTY

Search and rescue looking for new volunteers

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team is looking for new volunteers.

The sheriff’s office will be holding a recruitment meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the OSU Extension Office at 1134 SE Douglas Ave. in Roseburg. The team is accepting any volunteers age 17 or older.

Wednesday’s meeting will cover a variety of topics, including various teams one can volunteer with and the requirements to become certified.

For more information, contact Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brad O’Dell at 541-440-4464 or the administrative office at 541-957-4778.

The News-Review

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

