There was a mild decline in positive COVID-19 cases in Douglas County over the weekend, with the county averaging 26 positive and presumptive cases per day from Saturday through Monday.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported 29 positive and four presumptive cases Saturday, seven positive cases Sunday and 17 positive cases Monday, according to the team’s Monday release.
The three-day average of 19 cases per day was well below the 35-45 cases the county had experienced over the prior reporting week.
Over those three days, no deaths of county residents as a result of the coronavirus were reported.
As of Monday, there were 27 Douglas County residents receiving hospital care due to COVID-19 complications, 15 locally and 12 out of the area. Of those 27, 22 are reportedly not fully vaccinated, meaning those patients have either not completed an initial vaccination sequence or are not 14 days past the last dose of their chosen vaccination.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there were two COVID-19 patients being cared for in the intensive care unit and one in the hospital’s progressive care unit. Of all patients being cared for at Mercy, it was estimated that 6% are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms.
