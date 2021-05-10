Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue is continuing its search for a Roseburg man who did not return from a camping trip in the Toketee area last week.
The county's search and rescue team, along with more than 50 volunteers from six counties and air assets, are searching for Harry Burleigh, 69, who was reported missing at approximately 10:15 p.m. Friday after not returning home from a hiking/camping trip in the Twin Lakes area of the Umpqua National Forest.
Burleigh was due to return home Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.
"We are growing very concerned," Douglas County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brad O'Dell said Monday afternoon. "Based on the length of time he's been gone, not knowing what resources he had available. We're doing everything we can to locate him."
Burleigh had left his Roseburg-area home for a camping trip in the Toketee area earlier last week. His vehicle was located Saturday at the lower trailhead of Umpqua National Forest Service trail 1500, which leads into the Twin Lakes area. According to an information card attached to Burleigh's vehicle, he had checked in at 4 p.m. Thursday with the intention of being gone that evening, O'Dell said.
Searchers are still experiencing some snow drift on hiking trails in the Twin Lakes area, which have made the search more difficult, especially in the Deception Creek area. Searchers are unaware if Burleigh has chosen to shelter in place or if he is injured and out of view of aerial support.
Burleigh is described as a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds with dark, graying hair and blue eyes. While a description of his clothing was not available, he was believed to be carrying a day pack and collapsible fishing pole.
Search efforts continued through Sunday, with additional search and rescue resources from other counties assisting in the search.
Anyone with information which may be helpful in the search is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 21-2033.
