GREEN — Deputies at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office participated in the second day of their three-day long scenario training Wednesday at Sunnyslope Elementary School in Green.
The training included multiple different variations of active shooter scenarios, featuring volunteer role-players to fill the roles of students and staff on campus.
As deputies cleared the halls of the elementary school using nonlethal training ammunition, the lights were powered off, the fire alarm was switched on and role players were given instructions to ensure the training was as similar to a real active shooter scenario as possible.
"Any time you can make a training as realistic as possible, it really has a greater benefit," said Brad O'Dell, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. "We're in a real school that's within our jurisdiction, they have role players that are interacting and giving them feedback, there will be sights and sounds and visual distractions that make this more realistic and a more real-world type of scenario so they really get that feedback."
He added, "The more we train, the more we practice this type of response, it becomes a conditioned response for the deputies, as they're responding to an incident,"
The sheriff's office partnered with Roseburg Public Schools to help make the training possible.
"We went ahead and accommodated them as much as we could," said Ed Villarreal, safety coordinator at Roseburg Public Schools. "They're going to be our superheroes responding in case there's a threat of an active shooter."
The training, which was planned months in advance, was held just days after three children and three staff members were killed in a shooting at a private school Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.
"It's always something that's at the top of our mind, it's something we're constantly trying to prepare for so that we're ready, should the unthinkable happen," O'Dell said. "This is an important topic and that's why we chose this topic."
O'Dell and Villarreal said students in public schools in Roseburg and across the county are safe, but the training serves as important preparation should an active shooter scenario arise.
"We harbor a good community and community relationships," Villarreal said of the district's work with the sheriff's office. "It's important to have these partnerships that work really well together."
"Overall, our kids are safe in school," O'Dell said. "Roseburg Public Schools and all of our other school districts have taken measures, taken steps to ensure the safety of our students. We just have to plan for the incidents that may happen."
