The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting entries for its annual children’s Christmas Card Contest. Entries will be accepted through Nov. 30.
Children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to submit their artwork to compete for prizes in three different age groups: pre-kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, and sixth through eighth grades.
All entries must be hand-drawn on a contest drawing page or a sheet of 8.5x11” unlined white paper.
Submissions will be judged on originality, creativity and a concept based on this year’s theme, “A Sheriff’s Office Community Christmas.” In addition to the age group prizes, the sheriff’s office staff will select one lucky entrant to be the department’s official 2021 Christmas card.
Submissions can be mailed to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Suite 210, Roseburg, 97470 and must be postmarked no later than Nov. 30. Submissions may also be dropped off in person at the Sheriff’s Office.
Official rules and an entry form are available at dcso.com/277/Christmas-Card-Contest.
