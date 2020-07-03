The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division will focus on combating boating under the influence of intoxicants during the holiday weekend, from July 3 through July 5.
Deputies are participating in a national campaign, called Operation Dry Water, which aims to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related boating deaths year-round. The department said it will be enhancing BUII patrols this weekend to detect and deter boaters using drugs and alcohol.
The department also encourages boaters to wear a life jacket at all times.
“We want those people recreating on the water to enjoy everything that Douglas County has to offer; but safely," Marine Division Sergeant Brad O'Dell said in a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s office. "Boating while intoxicated not only places your life at risk, but those in your boat and as well as those innocent people sharing the water with you. The Sheriff's Office will absolutely not tolerate impaired boating operations, ever."
