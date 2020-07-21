Nearly a month after a Black man reported finding a noose in his campsite at Whistler’s Bend County Park in early June, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been unable to substantiate any evidence of a hate crime, it announced Tuesday.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night said it has opened an investigation into…
“A tremendous amount of resources and effort was put into investigating this incident,” Sheriff John Hanlin said in a press release. “We take these cases very seriously and conduct thorough investigations based on the facts available to us. At this time, we are unable to substantiate that a crime occurred.”
The Sheriff’s office said they were initially made aware of the alleged incident through a Facebook post that drew more than 300 comments and 300 shares before being taken down.
After nearly a month of investigation, enlisting the assistance of the FBI and consulting the man who made the post, the department announced on Tuesday that it could not substantiate any evidence of a hate crime.
At this time, the department said it has completed its investigation, pending new leads.
