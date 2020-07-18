For the first time in thousands of years, Comet NEOWISE is back in town, and Douglas County residents are starstruck by the rare event.
Paul Morgan, an astronomer at Umpqua Community College, said it is the brightest comet he’s seen since Hale-Bopp in 1995.
“We haven’t had a nice, bright comet for several decades,” he said. “For us skywatchers, having the ability to actually look up in the sky and see a comet with your naked eye is quite a treat, and it’s something that hasn’t happened for quite a while.”
NASA discovered NEOWISE on March 27, 2020, using the heat-sensitive Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE. Back then, it was a distant fuzzy dot.
The comet, which is about 3 miles wide, zipped within 23 million miles of the sun which cooked its icy surface and developed its bright tail of dust and gas. It then dipped into Mercury’s orbit on July 3, which added to its tail of debris.
The comet will come closest to Earth around July 22 or 23, still leaving about 65 million miles of space between the two. In the evening sky, it will appear to move further northwest every night until it disappears from sight in August.
To see it, head out just after sunset and look northwest just under the Big Dipper. While it is visible with the naked eye, Morgan recommends binoculars for a better view.
The best time to see it is between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m, but it is visible as late as 11 p.m.
Since it first appeared in the sky around July 12, Douglas County residents have been waiting up to capture the rare event on camera.
Kathe Linden and her husband Ken Linden spent an evening adjusting their camera to get the right shot, which they submitted to The News-Review together.
They ended up with a picture of NEOWISE showing the glowing comet, its tail and a vibrant orange horizon.
“I feel really lucky that we got to see it,” Kathe Linden said. “It’s once in a lifetime.”
NASA published some tips for taking quality photos of astronomical events like NEOWISE. First, it’s important to seek out skies with limited light pollution from the city. Next, a tripod is essential for taking a long-exposure shot, and using a timer for the shutter will ensure pressing the button won’t shake the camera. NASA recommends using a wide-angle lens to get more of the sky in the frame, and testing out different focuses and exposures.
Paul Morgan said the most important thing to have is an unobstructed view of the north by northwest horizon, and he too has been out every night taking pictures.
“I just happen to enjoy comets. They’re kind of fun to look at, and I normally watch maybe four or five comets every year with a telescope, and they’re fun, but they’re all just little fuzzy balls and things like that,” Morgan said. “But to actually see one with a big tail in the sky? That’s really nice, and not a very common event.”
He also said he won’t be setting an alarm to wait for its next arrival.
NEOWISE won’t return for another 6,800 years.
