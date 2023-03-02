The halls of the Douglas County Courthouse are normally quiet, but early Wednesday morning, the building was filled with the sound of music from local students, performing as part of Douglas County’s Music at the Courthouse event.
The event was held to celebrate Music in Our Schools month, which was first recognized by the Douglas County Commissioners with a proclamation in March 2022. Ten schools from across Douglas County, including Geneva Academy, Fremont Middle School and Glide Elementary, all performed 15-minute-long sets at the event.
“This is a wonderful representation of youth and music,” said Tamara Howell, a spokesperson for Douglas County. “The whole thing with celebrating Music in Our Schools is to recognize a positive way to help kids express their creativity and develop leadership skills.”
For many of the students, it was their first experience performing in a public place. Educators like Glide Elementary music director Thomas Hill felt the performance was not just an opportunity to spread some joy, but to help their students learn as well.
“This is an awesome opportunity for them to see how these things work,” Hill said. “You see how these things get assembled, how everyone travels together, how much work and practice goes into it. It’s a really, really positive experience.”
“It’s really such an honor,” said Stacey Atwell-Keister, who has been the music director at Fremont Middle School for three years. “Usually, the only people that get to hear are the parents who come to the concerts, but it’s really nice to spread the love of what we’re doing in class.”
Most students, even if they had performed in public before, were understandably nervous putting themselves out there, but got over their nerves quickly.
“I had a pinch in my stomach,” said Connor Murphy, an 11-year-old from Glide Elementary. “I couldn’t tell if I was hungry or nervous.”
The county commissioners, who organized the event for the second year in a row, were excited to share the musical programs of Douglas County’s schools with those in the courthouse.
“We’re grateful to the teachers that make this happen, and the administrators that allow them to have these programs at school,” Commissioner Tom Kress said. "You’ll see the county employees peek out, they’ve got work to do, but they’ll peek out every now again and look. It’s our pleasure to be able to host this here, and it’s the second time of hopefully many times.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
