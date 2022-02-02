The current surge of the omicron is maintaining its grip on Douglas County, with 978 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases and nine total deaths reported over the past week.
There were 923 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, the county's COVID-19 response team reported Wednesday, as well as 55 presumed positive cases, bumping the county's total number of cases to 18,008 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The nine deaths reported Wednesday raised the total number of county residents to die from COVID-19 complications to 336. Of those nine deaths, five occurred in the current reporting week. All five were unvaccinated men ranging in age from 55-98.
Oregon Vital Records also notified the county of four deaths that occurred in 2021. All four were women between the age of 79 and 93, including one who was diagnosed on Nov. 21, 2020 and died on April 4, 2021.
After a brief spike in hospitalizations over the weekend — peaking at 39 — there were 33 Douglas County residents receiving hospital treatment, 24 of whom are not fully vaccinated. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 17% of all patients are experiencing coronavirus-related symptoms.
The Oregon Health Authority continues to operate a drive-thru vaccination clinic in downtown Roseburg and in Reedsport. The Roseburg clinic is located at the corner of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard and Northeast Fowler Street in the parking lot adjacent to the Roseburg Public Library, and the Reedsport Clinic is located next to the Douglas County Courthouse Annex on Fir Avenue.
Both clinics, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, provide doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters, as well as pediatric doses of those vaccines.
Aviva Health announced that due to COVID-19 case surges and decreased availability of testing supplies, it is following the current Oregon Health Authority guidelines to prioritize testing for people who need it. Aviva is temporarily suspending testing for non-medically necessary reasons, such as travel and other leisure activities. Tests are administered by appointment only.
Aviva continues to offer vaccinations and boosters to those eligible at its vaccination clinic located at 4221 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg, also by appointment only.
For other vaccination and testing resources, contact the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
(2) comments
Here's an MMWR early release from just yesterday, that has the benefit of more recent (i.e., Omicron) data, but has the disadvantage of not presenting mortality (it's too early to tabulate everybody who's going to die of it). But the unvaccinated are 23x as likely to be hospitalized as are the vaxxed-and-boosted.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7105e1.htm?s_cid=mm7105e1_w
Here's CDC data regarding death rates among the unvaccinated, the vaccinated, and the vaccinated-and-boosted. The relative rates are stunning, and the figure makes them clear: infections go up in all groups (but unvaxxed people get more infections), but death rates are stunningly disproportionate, as shown by the exceedingly low curves on the second graph.
The images are not copyrighted, as I understand it. I hope people will look, and share.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/pdfs/mm7104e2-h.pdf
The less lethal Omicron was declared Oregon’s dominant Covid strain in early January, with some of the more lethal Delta cases still occurring.
21 Covid deaths have been reported in Douglas County since January 1. However, 11 of those reported deaths actually occurred before January 1 when Delta was Oregon’s dominant strain.
Of Douglas County’s 10 Covid deaths that have occurred after January 1st, 9 of the 10 were unvaccinated. The lone vaccinated Douglas County resident who died after January 1 tested positive on January 12, 2022 and died on January 18.
It is plausible zero fully vaccinated residents in Douglas County have died from the Omicron variant.
