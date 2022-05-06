The reauthorization of $238 million dollars to the Secure Rural Schools program from Congress is set to restore the SRS program. Douglas County is one of 31 Oregon counties scheduled to receive portions of this funding.
Some legislation is labeled in a way that may be slightly misleading. These funds are distributed to counties; some of which is passed through to schools.
“The SRS program is more than just schools. The program funds a variety of services including schools, county services, public safety, roads and search and rescue,” Tamara Howell, the county’s public information officer, said.
The money is a federal payment to county governments that compensates them for the loss of federal shared timber receipts from harvest of federal lands.
Douglas County is considered part of the O&C Lands or the Oregon California Railroad Revested lands. In 1937, Congress designated these lands in part for the purpose of funding County governments. For more than 20 years, the Secure Rural Schools program has aided in protecting watersheds and contributed to the economic stability of county governments, according to the BLM.
Sarah Bennett, the BLM’s public affairs officer for Western Oregon said, “Funding is based on how many acres of O&C Lands are within county borders. Douglas County happens to have a lot of these O&C Lands and so they receive more funding than some other counties.”
According to Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman, the Douglas County tax base provides $11 million to the county through property tax and business tax. He gives the example of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office annual budget being over $24 million.
“The goal is to get off the Secure Rural School program and get back to forest management,” Freeman said. “Douglas County receives a fraction of what the forests could produce if properly managed.”
More than 700 counties in 40 states participate in this program nationwide. This year, Douglas County is scheduled to receive a combined total of $15.4 million for the O&C and USFS managed lands, a larger amount than any other county in the country, but still only a portion of what the 1937 Act designated.
When asked why, Freeman said “Douglas County has more O&C Lands managed by the BLM than any other county in the nation, and back when these laws were written, Douglas County was producing more timber than any other county.
“The original formula of distributing funds was based off being the largest producer of timber,” he said. “The Title I O&C and USFS funding is used to fund general services here at the county.
“It is what makes our local government function. These funds provide the ability for operational costs for senior services, juvenile programs, DCSO and Public Works for roads. Without this funding, there is no ability for the county government to function,” Freeman said.
Passed with a vote of 69 to 30, including 19 Republican Senators voting in favor, President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is part of the Biden administration’s plan to invest in the nation’s rural communities.
“The Secure Rural Schools program is one of the many ways the USDA supports rural communities and provides a consistent source of funding in areas near national forests,” Randy Moore, the Forest Service’s chief, said. “In addition to funding schools and counties, the program also reimburses counties for emergency services on national forests and is instrumental in the development of community wildfire protection plans.”
According to BLM records, from Sept. 2021 through March 2022, Douglas County has received more than $7 million. Douglas County also received funding from the USFS.
“Counties should expect funding to be distributed by the end of this week,” Bennett said. “Funding is released through three different titles: The first is money given to counties to use where they deem necessary; the second title is specifically reserved for cooperative or community programs to improve or develop O&C Lands; the third title is earmarked for emergency response organizations.”
“Receipt of the SRS 2021 payment to the O&C and Coos Bay Wagon Road Counties is very welcome funding for counties struggling financially from both Labor Day 2020 wildfire recovery efforts and COVID-19,” Freeman said. “The SRS payment also highlights the need for predictable and sustainable local government funding. While the SRS 2021 payment is welcome news, O&C Counties look forward to the BLM completing their draft of a new Resource Management Plan that guides the Agency to properly manage the O&C Lands Base under the ‘sustained yield’ promise as explicitly stated in the O&C Act, that was ruled and directed by the Federal Circuit Court to do so.”
As with so many issues in the modern era, there are differing opinions about how programs should be managed and how funding should be allocated.
“These crucial investments by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will strengthen these rural communities that are historically, culturally, and financially connected to the national forests in their communities,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said.
