A flood watch for Douglas County was issued by the National Weather Service for from 4 a.m. on Sunday until 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
The flood watch means there is a potential for flooding in all areas west of the Cascades below 3,000 feet except for the Rogue and Shasta Valleys based on current weather forecasts, according to the weather service's website.
People can expect rivers to rise rapidly with flooding possible, especially for small streams and creeks but also main stem rivers.
“If you come across a flooded roadway, turn around. Don’t drown,” the website warned.
Deer Creek in Roseburg is under particular watch, and the weather service warned that debris flow and landslides are possible.
The weather service expects 2 to 4 inches of rain in central and western Douglas County, with up to 7 in Curry County and less than 2 inches in central Jackson County.
“It’s unknown how far inland the heaviest precipitation will extend and for how long,” the warning read. “However, periods of heavy precipitation are possible.”
Updated watches and warnings, the website said, may be issued by the National Weather Service if the situation worsens.
