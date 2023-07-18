The Douglas County veterans memorial will be refreshed and refurbished starting this summer thanks to a grant awarded in early July.
“The primary goal of this restoration project is to preserve the integrity of our War Memorial site, so it remains beautiful, reverent, and accessible for future generations,” Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said. “Our county motto, ‘We Honor Veterans,’ stands as a testament to our commitment and ongoing support for our local veterans and in honoring those who have given all in service to our country. The restoration project allows us to continue to provide an impactful historical point of interest that honors our fallen wartime heroes, reaffirms our sincere gratitude for their ultimate sacrifice and reminds our community that they will never be forgotten.”
Oregon Parks and Recreation awarded a $58,919 Oregon Heritage grant through the Veteran and War Memorials Grant Program to fund the refresh of the veterans memorial located in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg.
The Douglas County board of commissioners and Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee fully supported the idea, brought forward by the nonprofit Douglas County Veterans Forum, during its respective board meetings and wrote and submitted an 87-page grant application.
Douglas County Building Facilities Department will manage the project, which is set to begin around August in order to be completed by Sept. 15, 2024 — just in time for a dedication of the refreshed memorial on National Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day.
Proposed improvements include walkway, grout and wall repairs; replacement and refurbishing of plaques; the addition of bronze and blue star plaques; the raising of two additional flag poles; the additions of Prisoner of War or Missing in Action and Purple Heart memorials and beautification of the site.
Vietnam veteran and Commander of Chapter 147 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Rick Sciapiti works with both the veterans forum and the advisory committee and assisted in the coordination of garnering support in order to complete this project. He said a number of people, himself included, are encouraged to see the project supported by the county and to know the POW/MIA flag will fly over Douglas County for the first time — once the two new 45-foot-tall, LED-illuminated flag poles are installed.
“It’s an honor for me to be a part of it,” Sciapiti said. “Having served in Vietnam, being a Purple Heart recipient myself and having been close to the battle, anything that I can do to help remember and keep the memory of these people that have paid the ultimate sacrifice alive, it really is a labor of love.”
Gwen Best, president of the Douglas County Veterans Forum, said Sciapiti enlisted support for this restoration from various organizations across the county, working in and outside of veterans communities and garnering project backing from state and county governments.
“The Douglas County Forum is pleased to provide support for the upgrade to the Douglas County War Memorial. This Memorial is a tribute to Douglas County Veterans who lost their lives while serving this country. We owe a big thank you to Rick Sciapiti for his vision and drive to see this project through,” Best said. “When he approached our county commissioners, they were eager to help with this project. The commissioners continue to support and honor all veterans and particularly those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”
Kuri Gill, Oregon Heritage grants and outreach coordinator, said the program provides support by allowing personalized approaches to how communities would like to show their thanks for veterans as well as enhance communities.
“Wwhat is meaningful about this program is that individual communities, because it’s local government-based, can really work with their local veterans to determine what is the best way for their community to provide recognition to their veterans locally,” Gill said. “That’s the really key point — that each community has a different approach and a different local culture so they can use this program to handle it differently than requiring that every community has exactly the same kind of monument.”
The Veteran and War Memorials Grant Program was founded in 2005 in order to provide funding for the restoration of war memorials and monuments through partnerships with the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. Awards are granted during odd-numbered years. This year, Douglas County and the city of St. Helens in Columbia County received awards totaling $91,794.35.
To receive a grant, the project must be located on public property owned and controlled by a governmental entity, the governmental entity must partner with a qualifying veteran organization and the governmental entity must commit to housing and maintaining the memorial for at least 25 years after the completion of the grant project. The total project is estimated to cost around $80,000 and additional funding not provided through the grant will come from a 20% match in funding and donations from local veterans and military organizations, Douglas County and in kind donations of goods and services for the project.
The memorial in Douglas County was originally built in 1971 to honorably display a list of Douglas County casualties of war. The memorial underwent a small restoration in 2007, but several repair items were not completed due to budget constraints.
