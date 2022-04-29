Bryan Thouvenel was part of the closing shift at the Pizza Hut restaurant in the Garden Valley Shopping Center in August 1994.
The 20-year-old was finishing up his nightly duties with John Timmons, 17, to close up the store the same as any other night. Meanwhile, Bryan’s brother, Bruce, had been out in the parking lot most of the night troubleshooting an issue with Bryan’s 1976 Chevrolet Vega.
Bruce Thouvenel came into the restaurant during closing to follow his brother home in case there were further issues with the Vega.
Minutes later, a masked man entered the restaurant.
The assailant, later identified by police as 17-year-old Kyle Hedquist, was dressed in all black and wearing a black fencing hood, completely hiding his face. All four people remaining in the restaurant — Bryan, his 17-year-old brother Bruce, the shift manager at the restaurant and Timmons — were escorted to the restaurant’s party room and bound as Hedquist reportedly demanded Bryan Thouvenel to open the safe.
Upon entering the combination, there was a 20-minute wait for the safe to unlock. When the safe finally unlocked, Hedquist reportedly ran back into the office to retrieve the money. At the same time, Bryan Thouvenel broke free of his leg bindings and ran for the door, by his account dodging two gun shots from Hedquist before he made his way to a neighboring gas station where attendants called for police.
For 28 years, Bryan Thouvenel has relived that night, the two bullets whizzing past his head as he tried to escape the pizza parlor.
This past week, he told The News-Review that he now again feels “at risk,” knowing that the man who pressed a loaded pistol against his forehead and fired at him during the Pizza Hut robbery was the same man responsible for the murder of Nikki Thresher.
“This is a guy I testified against while he had a smile on his face, and I felt uneasy even then,” said Thouvenel, who turned 48 Friday. “I don’t know what he has done to rehabilitate himself but I do know how dangerous he was and that scares me.”
For Thresher’s murder, Hedquist — who was 18 at the time of the killing — was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Earlier this month, Hedquist was granted clemency by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and officially released from prison April 15.
Timmons, who was later confirmed to be the “inside man” in the Pizza Hut robbery, was sentenced to 6 months in the Douglas County Jail in 1995, along with five years probation and ordered to repay the estimated $2,400 which was alleged to have been stolen from the safe that August night.
Bryan Thouvenel said his family will be moving out of the area soon. He did not provide specifics of the relocation out of concern for his family.
Thouvenel’s comments come as fallout continues from Brown’s clemency announcement.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin spoke Friday morning to ‘Fox & Friends’ on the Fox News Network and called Brown’s granting of clemency to Hedquist “the most shocking of all of those clemency cases she has granted.”
“It causes me great concern,” Hanlin said, citing that the outgoing Oregon governor has commuted close to 1,000 sentences during her term. “What is she capable of doing? Who is she capable of releasing between now and the end of her term?”
Brown, a Democrat, is in her final year as Oregon’s governor.
