Early results indicate that Douglas County voters have rejected the push to join Idaho. As of 8:20 p.m., 15,200 votes were counted with 57.16% of the votes being against Measure 10-185 and 42.84% in favor.
For the second time in two years, Douglas County voters were asked to weigh in on whether to move Idaho’s border farther west. Greater Idaho supporters have been pushing for a shift that would allow eastern and southwestern Oregon to become part of the Gem State. Tuesday's primary was their opportunity to include Douglas and two other southwestern Oregon counties in their westward expansion efforts.
After gathering enough signatures to place Douglas County Measure 10-185 on this May’s ballot, the Greater Idaho Movement spent the past year campaigning for support. So far, eight rural counties — Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson Lake, Malheur, Sherman and Union — have all voted in favor of exploring the possibility of redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
Voters in Douglas, Klamath and Josephine counties headed to the polls on Tuesday with their ballots asking whether they also supported expanding the Idaho State border to include their county.
Voter approval of the measures would have changed ordinances to allow county officials to discuss moving the Oregon and Idaho border. In Douglas County's case, it would have been up to the commissioners to advocate for legislation.
Early results of Klamath County’s Measure 18-121 are a different story, with voters there voting to support the creation of a board to review the state border’s relocation for Klamath County. As of 8:20 p.m., 54.57% of the 11,744 votes counted are in favor, while 45.43% are opposed. Josephine County’s Measure 17-106 posed an advisory question on becoming part of Idaho. Early results in Josephine County show 17,505 votes being counted with 55.25% of the votes being against Measure 17-106 and 44.75% being in favor.
Regardless of voting outcomes, Tuesday’s primary was only part of the overarching equation. Moving the actual border requires approval from U.S. Congress and the legislatures in both states.
In an April email to The News-Review, Mike McCarter said, “No county vote can move a state border, but your vote can send a message to the state legislature to begin looking into the idea.” McCarter is the leader of the Greater Idaho Movement.
Idaho, which is currently landlocked, stands to gain a coastline if it can annex rural Oregon. This would provide access to international trade that could boost the state’s economy. Idaho would also gain public universities including the Oregon Institute of Technology, Eastern Oregon University and Southern Oregon University. Oregonians becoming new Idaho residents would likely lose their in-state tuition benefits at the remaining colleges, including the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.
The new Idaho residents would pay 6% sales taxes on goods purchased in the newly enlarged state. They could also pump their own gas and would earn a lower minimum wage. Currently, Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour; Oregon’s is currently $12.75 and will rise to $13.50 in July. Marijuana possession would also become a crime in Idaho where it is not legal.
Unofficial preliminary results for the May 17 election in Douglas County will be posted at 5 p.m. Thursday. The unofficial final results will be made available at 5 p.m. May 25 and the certified results will be announced before June 13.
