Following recent Oregon primary election returns, the Greater Idaho Movement announced it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures as “phase 1” of the project. The revised map no longer includes Douglas County.
In a news release sent to The News-Review, Mike McCarter said the move is motivated by last week’s election results.
Klamath County became the ninth eastern Oregon county to vote in favor of a Greater Idaho ballot measure, but voters in Douglas and Josephine counties have effectively removed southwestern Oregon from future discussions that would possibly redraw the border between Oregon and Idaho.
Although election results late last week showed more support for the movement when ballot counts were updated, Douglas County voted 47% in favor and 49% were in favor in Josephine County. Klamath County voters expressed that 57% are in favor of the proposal to begin discussions.
“If southern Oregon changes its mind, it’s welcome to join phase 1 or phase 2 of our proposal, but we want to make progress now in state legislatures with eastern Oregon,” McCarter, who is leading the effort, said. “Eastern Oregon has consistently voted in favor and so we want eastern Oregon’s request to join Idaho to be heard. (There are) only a few counties left in eastern Oregon that haven’t gotten a chance to vote on Greater Idaho yet.”
The movement says it will submit enough signatures this week to put the issue onto Morrow County’s November ballot. It says it almost has enough signatures to put the issue on Wallowa County’s ballot but prefers to submit them later so that the county can vote on the issue while the Oregon Legislature is in session next year.
The new proposal would put 14 eastern Oregon counties and three partial eastern Oregon counties under Idaho’s governance. The movement is asking Oregon state legislators for hearings and co-sponsors for a resolution that would invite Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on moving the border.
The next primary election ballot count is set for release at 5 p.m. tonight, with the vote expected to be certified sometime between June 3-8.
