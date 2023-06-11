Members of the Douglas High School class of 2023 celebrated their graduation Saturday evening at Riverbend Park in Winston.
Eighty-six students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and remember the four formative years of high school that they just completed.
“I’m happy because I’m ready to start my life and get high school over with, start something new,” said Payton Pierce, the class valedictorian. “But I’m also sad because it’s everything I’ve ever known, and I’m not going to be with the people that I’ve been with since kindergarten every day.”
Craig Anderson, the principal of Douglas High School, was a graduate from Douglas himself and was excited to see the students complete their graduation.
“For years, you build up to this night, you know it’s just going to be exciting and you hope their next chapter in life is going to be amazing,” Anderson said. “...Every year I come back here, I see people I grew up with, people I taught. It’s fun seeing that cycle.”
The graduates all had different plans for what challenges they will take on following high school. Kahiki Nielsen is going to pursue basketball; Adrianna Sulffridge will attend Oregon Tech to study medical lab science; Emily Smalley will attend Umpqua Community College to study plebotomy — a technician who collects blood samples — and Pierce will attend UCC’s nursing program.
“We should be so proud of ourselves and all of the things we have accomplished,” Pierce said in her valedictorian speech. “What we went through was not easy. At this moment, fellow classmates, high school is a thing of the past. After we leave this stage today, the beginning of the rest of our lives begins. Many of us will go on to get married, start families, join the armed forces and go to college. But no matter what you do, do it with excellence.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
