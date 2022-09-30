The Roseburg City Council met with members of the community and individuals representing Ace Parking on Monday during its regular council meeting.
After nearly two hours of back-and-forth discussion, council members asked, once again, for the city staff to go back and develop numbers and analytics describing different scenarios to cover the gap between the cost of Ace Parking and the earned monies from enforcement, parking permit sales and ticket collection.
So far, Ace Parking has not brought in enough revenue to cover the cost of its parking enforcement. The estimated shortfall is $10,000 per month. City staff has been tasked with getting specific cost details.
Four main options were debate during the meeting:
- A cellphone app that allows an individual to pay for more time, if necessary.
- New parking meters or parking kiosks for timed parking permits.
- A tax on downtown businesses, or a tax on the water meters attached to buildings downtown.
- Potentially selling under-utilized city property to cover costs.
With all ideas hotly contested, it is unclear what the city will do about downtown’s parking situation. Each of the options comes with proponents and opponents, which led to discussion about fairness and proper enforcement techniques.
“There is a big gap financially and we need staff to bring us back numbers so we can figure out how to fill in these gaps,” said Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich. “The app sounds like a better option but it is too early to tell until we see all the information.”
Downtown business owners feel it unfair to tax them for parking enforcement and maintenance. Other businesses within Roseburg pay for their own parking upkeep.
“I do not want to add another expense to downtown business owners through a water meter charge. I am not going to support an increase in business owners' property taxes (which we don't have the jurisdiction to do anyway),” said Brian Prawitz, council member. “The downtown core could agree to create a taxing district (through the election process) for parking, similar to what the downtown businesses did to build the parking structure, but that would be up to them.”
With the phone app, the city would need 500 individuals to pay $1 each for an extra hour of downtown parking every day of the month to cover the overage.
While no decisions were made, the city council did approve $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funds be spent to cover Ace Parking expenses over the next three months while councilors try to reach an agreement and understanding on the parking woes in downtown Roseburg.
"We are not ignoring downtown businesses. We have taken action based on their comments — security in the parking garage, finding ways to make the rules more easily understood — and we are working on solutions,” Prawitz said. “Few people are happy with the speed of government. This will take time. But we do care, we are listening and we are concerned about every aspect of this situation.”
(2) comments
Make parking FREE again. They can't collect enough monthly. Such a total waste of time.
Downtown Roseburg use to be nice before the homeless moved in. Now my family just stays away.
