Alexa Matheson bounced on her father Mark's shoulder with uncontrollable excitement.
The 4-year-old, donning a shirt with red, white and blue stars and her ponytail neatly tied in a ribbon, was as excited about her ice cream cone as what would be happening soon afterward.
"We're going to America's Graffiti!"
The Mathesons were among more than 2,000 people who lined the streets of downtown Roseburg on Saturday evening for the signature event of Graffiti Week.
Classics of every shape and style made the traditional slow roll through downtown, marking the 40th anniversary of one of Roseburg's signature events during a more than two-hour cruise.
The event featured live music on a stage located on Oak Street between Southeast Jackson and Southeast Main. Food vendors made their wares available, while area artists demonstrated their skills at various locations along the parade route.
Half an hour after the beginnings of the cruise, Rodney Cox slid into his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, prepared to drive the loop until his leg shook from holding the clutch. He knew he would be giving rides to many family members and friends until dusk.
At the Stray Angels Show-N-Shine at River Forks in 1991, Cox bought his orange and black Camaro, a car that has needed little maintenance ever since and even has the original paint job intact.
Cox has driven his car in the Graffiti cruise since they raised the car year limit to allow cars from 1969, which was around 1999 according to Larry Wheeler, vice president of the Umpqua Flatheads Car Club that hosts the cruise.
For Cox, Graffiti is an integral part of Roseburg history and culture.
“It’s just been kind of a family event forever, as long as I can remember,” Cox said. “My two girls, they grew up doing this.”
Many families echo the same sentiment, with generations of kids who have known Graffiti their whole lives, accompanied by parents and grandparents who were at the first Graffiti night 40 years ago.
Abby Thouvenel sat in a camp chair next to her mom and sister, watching the cars and reminiscing.
“My grandpa used to be in Graffiti so I’ve been around hot rods since I was little,” Thouvenel said.
Young kids cruising along in the cars with their grandparents is a common theme. Olivia Coburn, 6, sat in a car with her great-grandma Ida May Lynch.
“It was fun to be on top of the car,” Coburn said, who sit on the back of the seats in a red convertible.
Cheers, laughter and music filled the air that shimmered with fumes and smelled like exhaust. Many cars circled the loop dozens of times — “The Witch Hunter” station wagon with broomsticks on the ski rack and syringes on the mirrors made multiple appearances as did a Mercury Club Coupe with flames on the side and eyes in the windshield, making it look like the sheriff from “Cars” the movie.
