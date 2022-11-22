210101-nrr-yearendcovid-01 (copy)

Doctors Bob Dannenhoffer, front, and Brad Seely conduct a demonstration staged for media representatives of drive-thru testing for the coronavirus conducted by the Douglas Public Health Network in March 2020 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer has received the 39th Annual 2022 Rural Health Hero of the Year award from the Oregon Office of Rural Health.

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

mword
mword

A well-deserved award. Congratulations to Dr. Bob.

Add Reply
Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

Congratulations, Bob. You deserve the honor.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.