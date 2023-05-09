Dr. Gray interim CEO at CHI Mercy Health DREW WINKELMAIER The News-Review Drew Winkelmaier Reporter Author email May 9, 2023 May 9, 2023 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gray MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — Dr. Jason Gray is starting his new role at CHI Mercy Health as interim CEO as Dr. Kelly Morgan retires after 16 years as CEO and President. Gray served as chief medical officer for Mercy Health for 12 years and has been a staff member since 2000, according to the Mercy Health.The search for a more permanent CEO is currently ongoing as Mercy Health is searching nationwide for possible candidates.Sarah Baumgartner, spokesperson for Mercy Health, said the names of candidates are unknown as the recruiting process occurs at Mercy Health’s regional hospital in Washington. Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Medicine Business Hospitals Drew Winkelmaier Reporter Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Drew Winkelmaier Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER Utility 1 Worker GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Fullerton IV fifth grade teacher placed on administrative leave Douglas County rocks: 51st annual Gem and Mineral show hosted at fairgrounds Dutch Bros across from Roseburg High School moving locations Local homebuilder heads back to court Construction on new Winco building continues to progress Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Atlantic League Glance Single-A California League Glance Single-A Florida State League Glance Winston Economic Development Committee seeks new members Summer book sale takes place June 1-3
