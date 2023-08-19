MYRTLE CREEK — Paul Hillyer is bringing his decades of experience in education and administration to the South Umpqua School District as its interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.
He has a 42 year long career in education with recent work history including working as the superintendent of Columbus Public Schools in Columbus, Nebraska from 2005 to 2010 and as superintendent of Klamath Falls City school district from 2020 to 2021.
With a PhD in Educational Administration from Iowa State University and decades of experience working in roles ranging from teaching fifth grade to school principle and directing curriculum, Hillyer is no stranger to the public education system. For him, starting a career in education was an obvious choice.
“I kind of was looking for a career where I could feel like I really made a difference, made the world a better place before I died,” Hillyer said. “I thought education was one of those fields where I could make a contribution that would make a difference so that’s why I initially chose to get my education degree and go that direction.“
For the South Umpqua School District, Hillyer has two main goals.
“It has two parts. The first part is helping all students do their best work — that’s the number one goal,” Hillyer said. “The second goal is to help students become their best selves. In other words, help them develop their characters, help them develop the traits that will make them successful adults and just helping them become good people.”
Board Chair Jeff Johnson said the search for a new superintendent didn’t go according to plan and the district pivoted toward looking for an interim superintendent for this school year.
On their list of qualifications was somebody with extensive leadership experience, someone dedicated to student success and a person who would support the district in finding a permanent superintendent to fill the position long-term.
“We found that person in Dr. Hillyer,” Johnson said. “It was what I felt was the best fit under the circumstances of not being able to find a permanent superintendent at the time.”
Johnson said forward momentum for the district necessitated filling the superintendent position with an individual familiar with managing large school districts who could also help school meet benchmarks for student achievement.
“I feel like we’re very fortunate to find Dr. Hillyer, we’re very fortunate that he accepted the position. He chose us as much as we chose him,” Johnson said. “He saw a district that he thought even though he was only gonna be here for one year, he could make a difference and I think that’s why he opted to do the interim year for us and we’re very excited he did and excited to continue to move our district forward.”
Classes in the South Umpqua School District will be back in session for the 2023-24 school year Aug. 28.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
(1) comment
Sounds like a great choice. Best work and best selves are laudable goals.
I must add, for the copy editor: "With a PhD in Educational Administration from Iowa State University and decades of experience working in roles ranging from teaching fifth grade to school principle and...."--please note that 'the principal is our pal'--it's an easy memory crutch.
