The Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested a Drain man suspected of stealing two firearms and thousands of dollars worth of firearm accessories from a rental vehicle in the parking lot of Seven Feathers Casino Resort.
Surveillance cameras showed that the theft, first reported around 5 a.m. Saturday, appeared to have happened around 1:30 a.m. that morning. While reviewing the video, deputies recognized the suspect as 24-year-old Charles Elroy Brabender, according to court documents.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home associated with Bender in the 600 block of Irving Drive in Myrtle Creek. During the execution of the warrant, all of the stolen property was recovered.
Brabender, who had been booked into the Douglas County Jail earlier Saturday on an unrelated matter, was charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, three counts of first-degree theft and two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday, Brabender's bail was set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.