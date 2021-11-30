Starting over has never been a problem for Tim Addison.
Addison could be the poster child for the bestseller “Who Moved My Cheese?” The business book describes how people adjust — or don’t — to new situations. Since boyhood, Addison has been able to suss out the scene, draw up a plan and find the next cheddar block.
Case in point. Last summer, then-Mayor Justin Cobb announced his resignation because he was moving out of Drain city limits. Council President Addison decided to put his name forward as a replacement. He had been on the city council for about 18 months.
The rest of the council agreed in a unanimous vote on Aug. 9, and Addison took the seat.
Interim City Administrator Grace McNeil said it’s unusual for Drain mayors to be elected or appointed after such a short period of city service. Once in place, Addison was not slow to assume traditional duties.
“What I’ve noticed is that he seems to be interactive with the council and the community,” McNeil said, adding that Addison has shown his involvement by attending various events around Drain. “I would say he’s an easy person to talk to, and seems to care about what’s going on in the city and to be supportive of city staff.”
Meeting the public appears to come easily for Addison. When he moved to the Drain area from Ohio in 2011, he knew exactly one person in town.
“I’ve never been afraid to go somewhere I haven’t been,” he said.
Change started early in Addison’s life. Born 40 years ago in Pensacola, Florida, he was the youngest of three boys. His father was in the Navy, and the family was on the go within a month or two of Addison’s birth. He can barely remember his early years in San Diego, California. Then it was off on a series of moves from state to state every three or four years.
“In a way, I liked it. ... I like going to new places. I always had to keep making new friends,” he recalled. Eventually, the family landed in Ohio, where Addison’s parents still live. He graduated from Labrae High School in Leavittsburg, Ohio, about 25 miles west of Youngstown.
Though Addison enjoyed life in Ohio, he observed jobs leaving the state and decided opportunities lay elsewhere. He attended a culinary course at Sullivan University in Louisville, Kentucky, then found work halfway across the country.
At age 19, Addison moved to Corona, California, to become a personal chef in a private residence. (His signature dish is chicken Alfredo.)
For the next decade or so, Addison’s life followed the itinerant pattern of his childhood. He worked for six years at a Costco in Laurel, Montana, but was forced to retool when an injury on the job led to a series of back surgeries. He moved back to Ohio following a stint in Texas and the end of his marriage.
A friend living in Oregon suggested Addison try starting over in Douglas County. That was a little over a decade ago, and Addison said he hopes the next decade will find him right where he is now.
His first job in Douglas County was at the McDonald’s Sutherlin. From there, he worked at different Walmart stores in the region, lastly in security. He spent four years working at Roseburg Forest Product’s Dillard plant. Since March, he has been a mold setter at the Beaver State Plastics plant in Drain. He described himself as something of a jack-of-all-trades in his current job, ready to take on new responsibilities as opportunities arise.
That spirit propelled Addison to run for city councilor in November 2018. He said he wanted to learn how towns are managed. He also hoped to help improve Drain’s economic prospects.
“To use those famous words, ‘you can’t make everybody happy,’ but I vote with my heart and really do care about making this town better,” he said.
Addison’s concern for the community shows itself in other ways. For the past five years, he has been a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver with North Douglas County Fire & EMS.
Brian Burke, a firefighter/paramedic on staff with the fire service, said Addison is always offering to help, even after a long shift at Beaver State Plastics.
“Tim will make sacrifices to be sure others are OK,” Burke said. “He’s always looking to learn something new, and he’s very much ‘Tell me what we need to do and I’ll get it done.’”
As for Addison’s elevation to mayor, Burke laughed while recalling that two previous Drain mayors and a Yoncalla mayor have all also been involved with the North Douglas fire service.
“When he told me he was the mayor, I thought, ‘Of course. Everybody’s the mayor here,’” Burke said.
Away from his job and other duties, Addison likes to relax at home with his three young dogs — pitbull Sparky, St. Bernard mix Chief and Catahoula-pit bull mix Squish. He’s an avid sports fan who roots for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Yankees and Cleveland Cavaliers.
So far, his tenure as mayor has been a smooth one. But Addison has a secret weapon for dealing with any cranky people he might encounter.
“When I was younger, I used to be a telemarketer,” he said. “So I don’t mind talking to random people, and I don’t mind when they yell at me.”
