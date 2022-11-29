Community members gathered Monday morning in the cold and rain at the Dream Center parking lot at 2555 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., to collect food boxes with an option to take a seat inside and listen to some music while grabbing a bite to eat.
In the midst of numbers being called for the next entry into the food bank, a white pick-up pulled into the driveway with 300 pounds of food as a surprise donation to the Dream Center.
“Every Friday after Thanksgiving we do an open house at the Champagne Creek Ranch,” said Virgle Osborne, board member of the nonprofit. “We collect three cans of food for entry but often people will bring more.”
The season of colder weather combined with holiday pressures create both an extra strain on local food banks, but also encourage greater community support for those in the greatest of need.
“There are multiple food drives going on right now to support local food banks,” said Jeremy Grammon, director of the Dream Center. “There is a donation coming from Roseburg High School, they are collecting until Dec. 10.”
As the parking lot filled with cars and carts, people came together to get food, but also camaraderie and support.
“It means a lot we are able to reach out and love on some of the community,” said Dream Center board member and volunteer, Karla Miller. “Today’s donation allows us to give people more variety.”
The donation was weighed and immediately put into the pantry for distribution.
“If everyone in the community pitched in, I think we could end the hunger issue here,” Grammon said. “It seems in the wintertime we see radicalized generosity.”
As volunteers assisted individuals with the process of picking out foods and loading the groceries up for transport, the building rang with songs of worship music played live by Alfred Deleza.
“It’s hard to believe this was all collected in one morning,” said Osborne, representative-elect for Oregon House of Representatives District 2.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
