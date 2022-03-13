Cole Iliff’s tire’s screeched as he jerked his steering wheel, sending his car into a spin, before he continued driving along the speedway.
Iliff joined other drivers on Saturday for Lockdown Performance’s first Drift Invitational at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Throughout the morning drivers of all skill levels had the opportunity to demonstrate their skills legally, with many producing a blanket of smoke that hung above the speedway.
“Drifting is the art of being in control and out of control,” said Mike De La Vergne, owner of Lockdown Performance.
Some cars returned from the speedway with nearly bald tires after maneuvering tight corners at high speeds. The process of replacing the tires alone can rack up a hefty price tag for drivers who participate. Eric Welch, a professional drifter, said during a typical weekend event it isn’t uncommon to spend up to $15,000 on tires.
While attendees who may otherwise never have the chance to drift could join drivers on the speedway as drive-alongs. This kind of opportunity allowed Andy Helmer, of Roseburg, to ride along with a drifter for the first time.
De La Vergne said he wanted Helmer, who has been been paralyzed from the shoulders down since 2017, to experience drifting after the two met at The Seven Feathers Sportsmen’s and Outdoor Recreation Show. At the show, De La Vergne said Helmer listed off every single drifter from Formula Drift, a drifting series, and mentioned how he was looking forward to the drifting event.
“I’m excited,” Helmer said before being strapped in the passenger side of Welch’s Corvette.
In addition to the open drift, the event will include drifting competitions, stunt bike performances and an award ceremony.
“The big thing with drifting is it’s a community. Everyone here knows everyone,” Welch said. “Everyone wants to help.”
The Drift Invitational will continue 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets cost $15 per person while tickets with access to the pit area are $25.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
