Winston
Driver killed in late-night Tuesday crash
One driver was killed in a single vehicle crash several mile south of Winston late Tuesday night.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Douglas County 911 dispatch received a report of a vehicle which had gone off the road in the 5000 block of Willis Creek Road, according to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived, they found a 1990s model pickup which was traveling northeast on Willis Creek Road before hitting a tree in a small ravine. The pickup burst into flames, which ignited a small grass fire. The single occupant of the pickup was declared deceased at the scene.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause of death and attempting to positively identify the occupant. Next of kin notification is pending.
