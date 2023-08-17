It’s not a bird and it’s not a plane — it’s a first-person-view drone.
The eighth annual West Coast Throwdown will take over Whistler’s Bend Park from Thursday through Sunday, dodging trees and maneuvering through dense canopy this weekend for four days of drone-flying events.
The event considers itself the “best FPV event in the world” and aims to provide ample time and space for pilots to compete in freestyle and racing categories while enjoying all things FPV. The location offers space off the North Umpqua river for pilots, friends and families to socialize, practice for and compete in flying events while enjoying a weekend camping by the river.
Thursday’s events will include space for open flights on three available fields as well as time for pilots to practice for both racing and freestyle events. Friday’s schedule will allow additional practice flights followed by qualifying rounds for racing and freestyle event categories.
On Saturday, pilots can compete in Throwdown Racing and Throwdown Freestyle Championship events followed by a WCT23 Pilot Appreciation Party. Sunday’s closing events will consist of the final awards ceremony and the annual river float.
Pilots will receive a swag bag upon registration with an estimated value of $50-$100 of FPV merchandise and gear. Gear giveaways will happen throughout the weekend, adding to WCT’s growing number of giveaways that total over $100,000 across the last seven years of the event’s history.
Street League is an organization that hosts night drone races across North America while championing open-source technology to help make drone racing widely accessible. This year, Street League and WCT are partnering up to host a “Throwdown for Street Cred” event. The races will offer Pro and Hobby class entries and pilots will compete in qualifiers Friday. The winner of the Final Throwdown race on Saturday will be crowned “Throwdown King of the Streets.”
Registration for WCT is open at tinyurl.com/4ezhyjm7. Adult pilots can register for events for $155, kid pilots 12 and under can register for $20. Competitors in the Throwdown for Street Cred event must pre-register and purchase a pilot pass.
Even after the weekend is complete, there are still opportunities to connect with fellow FPV enthusiasts. Each Monday following the year’s events, founder Derek Brown takes a group of attendees to the 293-feet-tall Watson Falls, the tallest waterfall in southwestern Oregon.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
