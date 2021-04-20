Fire agencies throughout Douglas County, including the Douglas Forest Protective Association, have been busy for the past week putting out brush fires that were blown out of control.
Nearly a dozen fires from Azalea to Drain required crews to be dispatched last week as private residential debris burns were blown out of control by moderate winds and high temperatures.
After an abnormally dry March and — so far — a bone-dry April, Douglas County could find itself in fire season far sooner than normal.
“Our fire season typically starts in the middle of June, around June 12,” spokesperson Kyle Reed said. “But driving around, you can already see some of the rock outcroppings changing color early. Without a significant change, we could see an earlier than normal start.”
Douglas County saw just 1.65 inches of rain in March. Through Tuesday, the traditional April showers have yielded just 0.02 inches.
“We aren’t seeing conditions like we’re going to see in the middle of summer, but it has definitely been dryer than typical for April,” Reed said.
While the region isn’t expected to see a wildfire of the size and scope of last fall’s Archie Creek Fire, the continued dry conditions do not bode well for a region already in a moderate drought.
“People are already getting nervous,” Reed said. “We receive multiple calls a day for what people think are escaped burns. We’re definitely monitoring those calls as they come in, but every one isn’t going to be a critical emergency.”
Rain is forecast for central Douglas County beginning Saturday, but it is unknown how much moisture the approaching weather system will bring.
Reed said the most important thing for those who have debris piles they want to burn off is to make a sensible choice in regard to the current weather conditions. He also reminds people who have already done a burn to check continue to monitor their piles.
“We haven’t gone to a burn ban yet,” Reed said. “We’re just asking people to consider whether they need to burn or not.”
Local agencies are also keeping an eye on the Archie Creek burn scar, monitoring for “smokers,” burnt trees which have continued to smolder through the winter. As temperatures increase, such as they have over the past 10 days, some of the heat in those trees will intensify.
“Smokers” don’t necessarily present a threat, especially in areas of the fire that burned extremely hot. However, in the area of a “dirty” burn, where not all vegetation was consumed, the potential remains for a “smoker” to ignite surrounding fuels.
The permitted backyard burn season within Roseburg city limits began April 15, but the Roseburg Fire Department is urging those who have already secured burn permits to hold off until weather conditions improve.
For questions about debris burning, contact the Douglas Forest Protective Association at 541-672-6507 or the Roseburg Fire Department at 541-492-6770.
