Ethan Harris had hit rock bottom so many times he lost count.
In and out of juvenile detention. Denied entry into the military for smoking pot, which was illegal at the time. Fired from job after job. Battles with drug addiction. Attempted manslaughter charges after seriously injuring five people in a car accident.
“I had a rough background growing up and it seemed like I was always in trouble,” Harris said.
With no job, no money and seemingly no future, Harris found himself in the back of a Sutherlin church one night when a guest speaker talked about finding God in the forest. Afterward Harris approached the man, who told him he had his own business surveying commercial timber stands.
The man invited Harris to hang out with him at work, and taught him some basics, like how to use a compass and read maps. He also encouraged Harris to go to school for a forestry degree.
Harris followed the suggestion and in 2016 enrolled at Umpqua Community College. That same year he applied for and won a scholarship from Douglas Timber Operators to help with the economic burden. Harris got another DTO scholarship the next year and eventually transferred to Oregon State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry.
The DTO scholarships not only came at a critical time but from an agency that really seemed to care, he said.
“It meant a lot to me because my degree is in forestry and it was really cool to have a timber-centric organization wanting to help me out, and then to be able to help me out the next year again,” Harris said. “It was really cool that they were able to support me twice.”
Harris is far from alone when it comes to people helped by DTO. While many view the organization as an advocate for the forest products industry, and that is one of its primary tasks, the work of DTO is much broader than just that and includes a number of charitable acts.
The scholarship program alone has helped scores of people improve their education and their job security and economic status. DTO awards three $2,500 scholarships each year to students pursuing a college degree in a natural resources related field. Applicants must live in Coos, Douglas or Lane counties.
DTO, which dates back to 1968, is among the longest operating forest-related associations in the state. The organization represents just about every lumber manufacturer in Douglas County and many in Lane County as well. Membership includes major industrial timberland owners, loggers, truckers and members of the public at large.
DTO’s mission is to actively promote:
- Timber harvest, reforestation and production of forest products on public and private timberlands.
- The enhancement of healthy forest ecosystems, through multiple use forest management.
- The fiscal and economic resiliency of rural economies through a vibrant forest products sector.
Matt Hill is the executive director of DTO. Tina Roy is DTO’s program manager, running many of the organization’s major community events, such as the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby.
Hill said that DTO is essentially the public face of and point of contact for the forest products industry in the greater Douglas County area.
But that’s just a small part of what DTO does on a daily basis. Much of its work is focused on helping members and others in the community in a variety of ways, from helping provide food, shelter and other necessities to those who were displaced by the Archie Creek Fire, to handing out life-changing scholarships to people who may just need a hand up, like Harris.
The group uses the resources of its members to have a collective impact on public awareness of issues important to the forest products industry — which in turn helps the community at large, Hill said.
“I am constantly amazed by how much this industry supports our community,” he said. “It not only sustains thousands of family-wage jobs, it has always been the bedrock of charity. These companies are local, family-owned companies that deeply care about their community and their neighbors.”
The work of DTO is so broad and varied that it would be difficult to list them all here. But some of its primary activities of include a timber deputy program, in which DTO provides funding for an additional deputy sheriff in both Lane and Douglas counties to patrol private forestlands in the county; an online job board to help connect workers with employers; and a fisheries restoration program, in which DTO raises money for fisheries restoration and education.
“Our industry is a driving force for fisheries improvement in the Umpqua Basin,” Hill said. “Through the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby, we have leveraged millions of dollars for habitat improvement in the basin.”
Hill took over the reins of the DTO in early 2018. He was born and raised in Roseburg, and graduated from Roseburg High School in 1994. Hill headed east, earning a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
Hill stayed in the area to work as a legislative advisor for U.S. Senator Gordon Smith, R-Oregon, from 1999 to 2008, working on federal forest management issues with DTO and Oregon’s timber products industry.
Hill said he took the executive director job at DTO because he understood how important the forest products industry is to the region.
“The health and wellbeing of this community is inextricably linked to the sustainable management of public and private forests,” he said.
And the most frustrating part of his work? The potential litigation that seems to loom over every aspect of forest management, he said.
“I am frustrated that federal forest management is almost entirely driven by the threat of litigation,” he said. “The result is near-total paralysis in the face of threats like catastrophic wildfire. When you get sued for cutting a dead tree next to a road, the system is broken.”
Despite that, part of what keeps him going, and enthused, are the scores of success stories DTO can point to, with Ethan Harris being among them.
When Harris first applied for the DTO scholarship in 2016, he began the application by writing: “I am recently married with a daughter…to provide for them, I have to further my education.”
He also acknowledged that other applicants might be better candidates for the aid but added: “Not many people are as willing to overcome and accomplish their goals in life as I am.”
Harris made the most of his scholarships. He carried a 4.0 GPA at Umpqua Community College and earned a 3.82 GPA at Oregon State University. And it was during school at Oregon State that he launched his own company, E. Harris Timber Consulting.
It is the income from the company that supports the growing Harris family — his wife, Maygen, daughters, Harlow and Coralee, and son, Josiah, who just came into the world Feb. 23.
