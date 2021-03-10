A new earthquake alert system, designed to warn people of the potential severity of an earthquake, will be unveiled Thursday.
The ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System, an earthquake detection tool operated by the United States Geological Survey, is available for for the first time in Oregon. While the alert system is not designed to predict earthquakes, it can relay critical information related to an earthquake’s intensity.
“ShakeAlert can offer critical seconds of advance warning before we feel the impacts of shaking from an earthquake,” said Oregon Office of Emergency Management Director Andrew Phelps said in a press release. “These precious seconds allow people to take protective actions to increase their chances of being disaster survivors rather than disaster victims.”
ShakeAlert relies on a network of sensors to detect an earthquake shortly after it begins. The data from those sensors are used by the application’s processing centers to calculate the quake’s estimated magnitude and intensity. That information can then be delivered to wireless devices in a matter of seconds, potentially reaching device users before the shaking begins.
For decades, geologists along the Pacific Rim have feared “The Big One,” an earthquake which would be expected to bring massive destruction. Scientists have long feared a disruption in the Cascadia subduction zone off the coast of the Pacific Northwest could cause a major earthquake and tsunami.
The goal is to have that earthquake data to the public in enough time for people to take the necessary precautions.
Beginning Thursday, the earthquake alerts will be available on mobile devices as a Wireless Emergency Alert, much the same way Amber Alerts and other severe weather warnings are received. There is no subscription required; mobile device users simply need to make sure emergency alerts are activated on their device.
When an earthquake is detected, users will receive a text message which reads, “Earthquake detected! Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself — USGS ShakeAlert.”
ShakeAlert notifications are also available in Spanish.
For more information, visit www.ORShakeAlert.us.
