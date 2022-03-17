Flicker, Mr. Pickles, Jerry and several Bob and Bobbys are beginning the adventure of a lifetime.
On Wednesday morning, students from Eastwood Elementary School gathered at the school's hatchery facility to drop Flicker and 490 other steelhead smolts into Deer Creek. Over the next few years, these steelhead will continue to grow within the freshwater of Oregon's streams and rivers before migrating to the Pacific Ocean.
Second grader Kyle Ford carefully placed his hand over the plastic container that held Flicker before pouring the fish down a plastic pipe that shot it out into the creek. It was a bittersweet farewell.
"It was sad because he flicked his tail a lot and I love him," Kyle said.
Other students such as fourth grader Kalvin Mulvaney didn't feel optimistic about the future of his fish, Bobby.
"I don't think he's going to survive," Kalvin said. "He's just so tiny and there are lots of predators."
Kalvin isn't wrong. The survival rate during the freshwater stage of these fish is relatively low, said Levi Simmons, salmon trout enhancement biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Whereas Jerry, the fish belonging to first grader Marie McCumsey, almost didn't even make it to the water after narrowly missing the transfer pipe and instead found itself flopping on the grass. Luckily, Jerry ended in the comforts of the creek.
"I'm happy," McCumsey said. "I'm happy for Jerry."
Even Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon participated by adding a fish, which he named Hope, to the creek.
Students from Camron Pope's fifth grade class remained busy throughout the morning — distributing fish, partnering with underclassmen and providing instructions.
"It was really fun helping," said fifth grader Jaqueline Garcia Gonzalez. "A lot of the students were really nice."
Jaqueline named her three fish Boogers, Licorice and Summer.
"This is why I teach," Pope said as he gestured toward his students as they walked from the hatchery in good spirits. "It's days like this."
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
