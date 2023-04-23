Earth Day comes around once a year, on April 22, but you can be a good environmental advocate whenever you travel by looking for destinations where you can appreciate nature and stay at hotels and resorts that practice sustainability.
These eco-friendly properties represent only a small sample of the hotels and resorts that offer special amenities as part of the Travel Leaders SELECT program.
The Bardessono Hotel and Spa, nestled in the heart of northern California’s Napa Valley wine region, is devoted to providing a luxurious, relaxing guest experience and being green at the same time.
Bardessono has achieved LEED Platinum certification, the highest standard for environmental design. Caring for the environment is part of its mission, from energy usage to air quality, recycling and using organic products.
Wildflower Farms, located on 140 acres in New York’s Hudson River Valley, believes in the power of nature to inspire and transform. Activities include guided hikes, cycling and rock climbing.
Guests can also tour the resort’s farm, enjoy music from local artists, take a class in pickling and preserving and taste products from local distilleries, breweries and wineries.
Vermejo, a Ted Turner Reserve, is set on more than 550,000 acres of majestic wilderness in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Activities include hiking, horseback riding, fly fishing, mountain biking and scenic drives to spot wildlife, including elk and bison.
The resort’s eco-friendly mountaintop lodge is solar-powered and was built using the property’s timber and stone.
Sonora Resort Canada, located on Sonora Island off the coast of British Columbia, is a luxury wilderness resort set amid one of the country’s most pristine environments.
Guests can try their hand at world-class salmon fishing, take a guided adventure tour through an old-growth rainforest filled with wildlife and savor gourmet cuisine with a uniquely Canadian flair.
Nayara Gardens is a hideaway in Arenal Volcano National Park, in the heart of Costa Rica’s rainforest. The family friendly resort’s grounds are rich in tropical plants and the area is a paradise for walkers, hikers and bird watchers. Guests can explore waterfalls, soak in hot springs and discover the arts and crafts of the Maleko people on a visit to a village.
The Four Seasons Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is located on one of the world’s most beautiful islands and is part of a wilderness reserve designed to safeguard plant and animal life. Four ocean conservation initiatives are based at the resort. Guests can help plant corals in support of reef restoration efforts and learn about programs like the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre.
Perched on a hilltop amid Italy’s Tuscan countryside, Borgo Pignano is a founding member of Beyond Green, a global portfolio of accommodations that exemplify sustainable leadership. The resort practices energy and water conservation and serves produce from its organic garden. An herbalist and beekeeper help support biodiversity, and the estate produces its own wine and olive oil.
