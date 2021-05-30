May 30
Milo Adventist Academy — 10 a.m., Milo Adventist Academy’s Oval or Outdoor Court, 324 Milo Drive, Days Creek.
June 4
Sutherlin Valley Online Academy — 6 p.m., Sutherlin High School library, 500 E. Fourth Avenue, Sutherlin.
Glendale High School — 7 p.m., graduate parade followed by traditional ceremony in the Glendale High School gym, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road, Glendale. The ceremony is not open to the public. Livestream: facebook.com/glendale.pirates.
South Umpqua High School — 7 p.m., South Umpqua High School Loghry Field, 501 NW Chadwick Lane, Tri City.
June 5
Geneva Academy — 10 a.m., Hucrest Community Church, 2075 NW Witherspoon Ave., Roseburg.
Roseburg High School — 11 a.m., Roseburg High School’s Finlay Field, 400 W. Harvard Avenue, Roseburg. Attendance limited. Livestream: rhs.roseburg.k12.or.us/2021Graduation
North Douglas High School — Noon, North Douglas High School auditorium, 305 S. Main Street, Drain. Attendance is by ticket only and is not open to the public.
Oakland High School — 1 p.m. drive thru ceremony, Oakland High School, 521 NE Spruce Street, followed by a parade through downtown Oakland.
Umpqua Valley Christian School — 5 p.m., Seven Springs Ranch, 10879 Buckhorn Road, Glide.
June 6
Glide High School — 1 p.m., Champion Carwash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium, located on West Stewart Park Drive in Roseburg. Attendance is open only to graduate’s families. A graduation parade will be held at 4 p.m. and will begin at the Old Middle School Gym, 301 Glide Loop Drive, Glide.
Sutherlin High School — 2 p.m., Sutherlin High School football field, 500 E. Fourth Avenue, Sutherlin.
Douglas High School — 6 p.m., Riverbend Park, 223 Thompson Avenue, Winston. Attendance is limited to two tickets per graduate. Livestream: bit.ly/2RNZ728 and facebook.com/DouglasHighTrojans.
June 8
Phoenix Charter School — 5:30 p.m., Stewart Park Half Shell, 1003 Stewart Park Drive, Roseburg.
June 9
Rose School/Connections Learning/ACES GED — 3 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 Safari Road, Winston.
June 11
Yoncalla High School — 6:30 p.m., Yoncalla High School football field, 292 Fifth Street, Yoncalla.
Camas Valley Charter School — 7 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School football field, 197 Main Camas Road, Camas Valley.
Elkton High School — 7 p.m., Elkton High School 739 River Road, Elkton. The commencement ceremony will be closed to the public and will be for ticketed guests only. Livestream: facebook.com/ElktonCharterschool.
June 12Riddle High School — 11 a.m., Riddle High School football field, 147 Main Street, Riddle.
June 13Reedsport Community Charter School — 1 p.m., Reedsport Community Charter School auditorium, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. Project Graduation Grad Night parade begins at 6 p.m.
