WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College board of education sets policy for the college. There are three candidates for the one contested race for a seat on the board, in zone 1, north county. Incumbent Twila McDonald is facing challengers John Aschim and Avelina Avila. We asked the candidates the same three questions; below are their responses.
Running unopposed are incumbents Melvin “Bud” Smith in zone 2, north central county; and David Littlejohn in zone 3, west central county. Caroline Lydon is running unopposed in zone 6, southeast county. She will replace Randy Richardson, who choose not to seek re-election.
The winners will be elected to four-year terms, ending June 30, 2027.
The terms of Erica Mills, zone 4, east central county; Guy N. Kennerly, zone 5, south central county; and Steve Loosley, zone 7, district at-large, end June 30, 2025.
Zone 1
JOHN ASCHIMCity: Oakland.
Occupation: Retired carpenter.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Oregon State University.
Prior Government Experience: Unity Community Recreation District; Clark County, Washington, Mosquito Control Board; precinct committee person.
What prompted you to run for the UCC board of education?
I have wanted to run for this office for some time but I couldn’t as I was still busy earning a living as a union carpenter. Umpqua Community College is a jewel in this community and it deserves to be supported.
Why should people vote for you?
I bring the experience of a working hand who has mentored young men and women in my trade. Technical training and apprenticeship programs work. UCC would enhance its mission by opening doors to more technical training programs.
What is the biggest challenge facing UCC, and what would you do to address it?
Community colleges all across our nation should open their doors and reach out in expanded ways to our young and to our general population. People seeking to become skilled in the trades and who are also looking to move into new areas of employment require adequate training. Building any new educational program requires a lot of work and collaboration with the administration, the board of education and the community at large.
AVELINA AVILA
City: Oakland.
Occupation: Business employment specialist.
Education: UCC, expected to graduate in spring 2023 with associate’s degree in human services.
Prior Government Experience: None.
What prompted you to run for the UCC board of education?
As a mother, a full-time employee at Oregon Employment Department and part time student at UCC, I know UCC intimately, as I previously worked at the UCC Jobs Program as a career advisor. As a current student, as I prepare to complete my studies, I am reflecting on all the services that I benefited from as a working mom and student. As I near completion of my degree, I have the bandwidth to give back to Umpqua Community College and to ensure that there is a student voice on the board.
Why should people vote for you?
I am committed to making sure that UCC works for students and our local businesses. As a former employee at the UCC Jobs Program, and currently working at the Oregon Employment Department, I know what kind of skills local businesses are looking for when hiring UCC graduates. As a student and working mom, I know the challenges that adult students can face and I want to ensure that the board understands that students need fully funded services like college counselors, access to benefits navigators when students fall on hard times, and additional services like tutoring and library resources. I am the best candidate to advocate for student needs on this board.
What is the biggest challenge facing UCC, and what would you do to address it?
Funding. All our community colleges in Oregon need improved funding. If elected to the UCC board of education, I am ready to advocate in Salem for improved funding for our students to ensure they are job ready upon graduation. Our children are our future. It takes us to help build opportunities for them. Along with proper employee and management training. I want to be elected to make sure that UCC is the first place that Douglas County employers come to when they are looking for educated and skilled workers.
TWILA R MCDONALD
City: Yoncalla.
Occupation: Self-employed.
Education: bachelor’s degree in business/marketing from, University of Oregon; Masters degree in management from Southern Oregon University.
Prior Government Experience: UCC Board of Education, Yoncalla School Board, Yoncalla School District Budget Committee, CCD Business Development board member.
What prompted you to run for the UCC board of education?
I’m passionate about serving the community I’ve been a part of for the majority of my life. I care about making sure our students are receiving the resources and support they need to succeed. As someone who has already served in this position, I understand the magnitude of how important it is to make decisions that strive to make a positive impact on our community as a whole.
Why should people vote for you?
I hope people will vote for me because they support the work I am doing at UCC. We are adding new programs in medical and advanced engineering, investing in housing options for students, and increasing short term certificate options. These are just a few of the things we are working on. I want to see even more trade and CTE programs and expanded opportunities for our K-12 partners. If you would like to discuss it further, let me know.
What is the biggest challenge facing UCC, and what would you do to address it?
One of the biggest challenges facing not only UCC, but all schools, is funding to do all the great things we want to do. We are addressing this by looking at ways to increase income and decrease expenses. How we do this is by staying relevant and providing the training our students and community want, being willing to change when needed, and looking at new opportunities. Is it working? I am excited to say that enrollment is up 18%, so I would say yes, we are moving in the right direction.
